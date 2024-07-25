Submit Release
$1.25M available for plastic pollution solutions

Universities and government research institutions across the state are invited to apply for $1.25 million in grants under the Plastics Research Program (PRP), aimed at driving scientific studies and filling knowledge gaps.

This new initiative seeks to bolster the EPA’s ability to protect the environment and people’s health from the impacts of problematic and unnecessary plastics. It also broadly strives to make NSW a leader in finding effective ways to manage plastic waste.

NSW EPA Executive Director of Programs and Innovation, Alexandra Geddes, is encouraging creative minds to rise to the challenge.

“We’re inviting innovators far and wide to think outside the box and help us combat plastic pollution by pitching a project that matches our criteria,” Ms Geddes said.

“This is your opportunity to make a lasting impact on our environment because addressing the problem is a shared responsibility, particularly when our state generates around 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year, of which only 12% is recycled.

“With Plastic Free July underway, we are reminded of the importance of reducing our plastic footprint. This funding not only supports ground-breaking research, but also promotes a sustainable future.”

We are looking for cutting-edge research projects that target at least one of the following goals:

  • Investigate and identify potentially harmful chemicals in plastic products
  • Improve understanding of factors that impact the quality and circularity of plastics
  • Boost the capacity to measure microplastics in the environment

Successful applicants will receive between $250,000 and $500,000 to help bring their pioneering ideas to life. The projects must be completed by 31 May 2027 and will be instrumental in shaping future policy and regulatory decisions, informing strategies, and implementing actions.

For more information, including how NSW universities and research facilities can apply by 5 September 2024, visit https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/PlasticsResearchProgram

