Sorbitol Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sorbitol market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.71 billion in 2023 to $1.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased use of sorbitol in personal care, economic growth, increased disposable incomes in developing, Increased use of sorbitol as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations, use of sorbitol in industrial applications..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sorbitol market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing emphasis on sustainability, continued growth in health and wellness, growing use of sorbitol in pharmaceutical formulations as an excipient, continued regulatory support, rising consumer preference for natural and plant-based sweeteners.

Growth Driver Of The Sorbitol Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the sorbitol market going forward. Diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by high blood sugar levels due to the body's inability to produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin it produces. The rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and an aging population are the factors that impact the diabetes market. Sorbitol's low glycemic index and reduced calorie content make it a preferred sugar substitute in diabetic-friendly products, helping individuals with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels while enjoying sweet treats.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sorbitol market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Merck KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SA.

Major companies operating in the sorbitol market are focusing on developing multiple sorbitol forms such as sorbitol powder, to cater to evolving consumer preferences and capitalize on the expanding applications of sorbitol across various industries. Sorbitol powder is a sugar substitute derived from glucose commonly used in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals for its sweetness and humectant properties.

Segments:

1) By Product: Liquid, Crystal

2) By Application: Oral Care, Vitamin C, Diabetic And Dietetic Food And Beverage, Surfactant, Other Applications

3) By End User: Personal Care, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sorbitol market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sorbitol market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sorbitol Market Definition

Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol derived from glucose, commonly used as a sweetener in various industries. It is utilized in the food industry for sugar-free and dietetic products such as candies, chewing gum, and baked goods due to its lower caloric content than sugar. In the pharmaceutical sector, sorbitol serves as a laxative and a sugar substitute in medications for diabetics, as well as a stabilizer in syrups. Additionally, it is used in cosmetics as a humectant and thickener, enhancing moisture retention and product texture.

