STEM Education In K-12 Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STEM education in K-12 market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $38.67 billion in 2023 to $44.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to availability of digital resources, increased focus on stem in K-12 curriculum, increased awareness of stem education's role in economic growth, enhanced stem education in high school, increased importance of stem education in developing countries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The STEM education in K-12 market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $75.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for stem education, growing importance of stem skills in the job market, rise of online learning platforms, government initiatives and policies, parental interest in stem education.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16198&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The STEM Education In K-12 Market

The rising demand for online education is expected to propel stem education in K-12 market going forward. Online education refers to the process of delivering educational content and instruction via the internet. The demand for online education is rising because of its flexibility, accessibility, and quality of remote learning options, driven by technological advancements and evolving learning needs. STEM education often involves using interactive tools and technologies, such as virtual labs, simulations, and coding platforms that make online learning more engaging and hands-on, helping students understand complex concepts through practical application and experimentation.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-education-in-k-12-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the STEM education in K-12 market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Adobe Inc., Stride Inc., Scholastic Inc., K-12 Inc., Cengage Inc.

Major companies operating in STEM education in K-12 market are developing innovative solutions such as, Next STEM and Next English offerings better to prepare them for the demands of the modern workforce. Next STEM and Next English programs aim to provide students with a comprehensive and integrated learning experience that combines technology with interactive tools and advanced assessment systems.

Segments:

1) By Type: Customized Live Courses, Standard Recorded Courses, Other Types

2) By Delivery Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Elementary School (K-5), Middle School (6-8), High School (9-12)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the stem education in K-12 market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stem education in K-12 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

STEM Education In K-12 Market Definition

STEM education in K-12 refers to an integrated approach to teaching and learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), emphasizing interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and hands-on, real-world applications. This education prepares students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing, technologically advanced world.

STEM Education In K-12 Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The STEM Education In K-12 Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on STEM education in K-12 market size, STEM education in K-12 market drivers and trends, STEM education in K-12 market major players, STEM education in K-12 competitors' revenues, STEM education in K-12 market positioning, and STEM education in K-12 market growth across geographies. The STEM education in K-12 market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

