Whole Slide Imaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.25 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.3%

Whole Slide Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whole slide imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.70 billion in 2023 to $0.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, growing demand for whole slide imaging, increasing adoption of digital pathology, government funding and support, and economic growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The whole slide imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing demand for quick results, growing popularity of virtual/digital slides, and sizable research conducted with drugs.

Growth Driver Of The Whole Slide Imaging Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the whole slide imaging market going forward. Cancer is a broad group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. These abnormal cells can invade and destroy normal tissue, potentially leading to serious health issues and, if not treated, death. The prevalence of cancer is due to the obesity epidemic, inherited genetic abnormalities, hepatitis B and C viruses, and human papillomavirus (HPV). Whole slide imaging (WSI) plays a significant role in cancer diagnosis and treatment by providing detailed and accessible digital representations of tissue samples, enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and collaboration in cancer diagnosis and treatment, ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the whole slide imaging market include General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation.

Major companies operating in the whole slide-image market are focused on developing innovative products, such as high-capacity slide scanners, to sustain their position in the market. High-capacity slide scanners are specialized devices that digitize entire microscope slides at high resolution. These scanners are designed to capture detailed digital images of tissue specimens, cytology samples, or other biological materials mounted on glass slides.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Application: Telepathology, Cytopathology, Immunohistochemistry, Hematopathology

3) By End User: Academic Institute, Research, Other End User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the whole slide imaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the whole slide imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Whole Slide Imaging Market Definition

Whole slide imaging (WSI) is a technology that involves scanning traditional glass slides with high-resolution tissue samples to create digital images. The process allows pathologists to perform the diagnostic work using a computer rather than a microscope with improved efficiency, the ability to easily share and collaborate on cases, and enhanced image analysis capabilities through digital tools.

Whole Slide Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Whole Slide Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on whole slide imaging market size, whole slide imaging market drivers and trends, whole slide imaging market major players, whole slide imaging competitors' revenues, whole slide imaging market positioning, and whole slide imaging market growth across geographies.

