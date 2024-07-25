Global Visual Positioning System Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Visual Positioning System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $21.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visual positioning system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.92 billion in 2023 to $12.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the surge in smart city initiatives, the need for precise applications like public safety and traffic management, increased investments in automotive, increased demand for drones, rise in demand for precise navigation solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The visual positioning system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing adoption of automated guided vehicles (AGVS), increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), growing urbanization, increasing use of smartphones and internet connectivity, and development of autonomous vehicles.

Growth Driver Of The Visual Positioning System Market

The increasing number of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the visual positioning systems market going forward. Autonomous vehicles are self-driving cars that employ advanced sensor technologies, computer systems, and artificial intelligence to operate and navigate without constant human intervention or monitoring. The increasing number of autonomous vehicles is due to advancements in artificial intelligence and sensor technology, along with substantial investment and support from private companies and governments to enhance safety and efficiency in transportation. Visual positioning systems are a crucial supporting technology that offers the accuracy, integrity, and shared reference frame required for safe, dependable self-driving capabilities as autonomous vehicles become more popular.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the visual positioning system market include Google LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Broadcom Inc., ABB Ltd., MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG.

Major companies operating in the visual positioning system market are focusing on developing augmented reality (AR) platforms to gain a competitive advantage. Augmented reality-based VPS enhances the user's understanding of their environment by seamlessly integrating virtual information with the real world, providing an immersive and contextually rich experience.

Segments:

1) By Component: Sensors, Camera Systems, Markers, Other Components

2) By Type: 1D (One-Dimensional), 2D (Two-Dimensional), 3D (Three-Dimensional)

3) By Solution: Navigation, Analytics, Tracking, Industrial Solutions, Other Solutions

4) By Location: Indoor Positioning System, Outdoor Positioning System

5) By Application: Commercial Application, Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Transportation And Logistics, Hospitality, Defense Application, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the visual positioning system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the visual positioning system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Visual Positioning System Market Definition

A visual positioning system (VPS) is a technology that uses vision technology to determine the precise location of a device or object by analyzing visual data from the surrounding environment. It captures images and compares them to a database of known locations, enabling accurate positioning. This technology enhances situational awareness and navigation accuracy, especially where global positioning system (GPS) signals are weak or unavailable.

