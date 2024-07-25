Thermal Spray Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Thermal Spray Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermal spray market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.73 billion in 2023 to $11.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in aerospace engineering, automotive industry demands, innovations in medical implants, increased power generation efficiency needs, corrosion resistance requirements, material durability improvements, and the rise of industrial automation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The thermal spray market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in material science, increased demand for surface coating in aerospace and automotive industries, rising adoption in healthcare for medical devices, growth in the renewable energy sector, technological innovations, stringent environmental regulations, and expanding applications in electronics.

Growth Driver Of The Thermal Spray Market

The growing energy and power industries are expected to propel the growth of the thermal spray market going forward. Energy and power industries encompass sectors involved in generating, transmitting, distributing, and utilizing energy resources to meet various societal needs. The energy and power industries are growing due to increasing global electricity demand, advancements in renewable energy technologies, and efforts to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. The energy and power sector utilizes thermal spray coatings to enhance turbine efficiency, prolong equipment lifespan, and mitigate corrosion in various components.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the thermal spray market include Saint-Gobain Group, Linde plc, Sandvik AB, Aimtek Inc., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Kennametal Inc.

Major companies in the thermal spray market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as supersonic spraying technology, to improve coating quality, enhance productivity, and address emerging industry challenges. Supersonic spraying technology in thermal spray refers to a process where particles are accelerated to velocities exceeding the speed of sound, resulting in high coating quality and increased efficiency.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Coatings, Materials, Thermal Spray Equipment

2) By Technology: Cold Spray, Flame Spray, Plasma, Spray

3) By End-User Industry: Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbines, Automotive, Electronics, Oil And Gas, Medical Devices, Energy And Power

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the thermal spray market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the thermal spray market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Thermal Spray Market Definition

Thermal spray is a coating process that involves spraying molten or semi-molten materials onto a surface to form a protective or decorative coating. It improves surface properties, such as wear resistance, corrosion protection, and thermal insulation. Thermal spray aims to extend the lifespan of components, enhance their performance, and reduce maintenance costs.

