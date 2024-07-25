Animal Identification Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Animal Identification Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal identification systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.56 billion in 2023 to $2.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in regulatory compliance, increased need for effective disease control and prevention methods, enhanced productivity and efficiency in farm management, rising number of companion animals, and growing public concern for animal welfare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The animal identification systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased funding for research, global expansion, rising demand for meat and dairy, environmental sustainability concerns, advancements in biotechnology, and increasing livestock population.

Growth Driver Of The Animal Identification Systems Market

A rise in the adoption of companion animals is expected to propel the growth of the animal identification systems market going forward. Companion animals refer to domesticated pets kept primarily for a person's company or enjoyment, providing emotional support, companionship, and entertainment. The rising adoption of companion animals is driven by the recognized emotional and psychological benefits, increased animal welfare awareness, the popularity of pet-friendly lifestyles, and the companionship needs of an aging and solitary population. Animal identification systems in companion animals facilitate tracking, reunification, and medical history management.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the animal identification systems market include Avery Dennison Corp, Microchip Technology Inc., MSD Animal Health, HID Global Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Gallagher Group Limited.

Major companies operating in the animal identification systems market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as machine learning algorithms, to detect illnesses earlier and more accurately. Machine learning algorithms in animal identification systems enable accurate and automated identification and tracking of animals through patterns in biometric data and behavior analysis.

Animal Identification Systems Market Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Procedure: Wearables, Microchipping, Ear Notching, Tattooing, Other Methods

3) By Application: Livestock, Endangered Animals, Pets, Lab Animals, Fish

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the animal identification systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the animal identification systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Animal Identification Systems Market Definition

Animal identification systems are technologies and methods used to uniquely identify and track animals, primarily for purposes such as health monitoring, disease control, and traceability. These systems often involve the use of tags, microchips, or biometric markers to maintain accurate records of individual animals. Effective animal identification enhances management practices, ensures food safety, and supports regulatory compliance in livestock production.

