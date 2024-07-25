Biomarker Clinical Phase Outsourcing Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Biomarker Clinical Phase Outsourcing Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Biomarker Clinical Phase Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.91 billion in 2023 to $9.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising government initiatives and funding, increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers, a rise in R&D funding from the government, rapid advancements in technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and imaging, and the increasing demand for cancer biomarkers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in the various phases of clinical trials. The use of biomarkers in clinical trials continues to expand, as does the growing demand for precision medicines, the rising adoption of companion diagnostics, and the and the increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Biomarker Clinical Phase Outsourcing Services Market

The rise in clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted with human participants to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, interventions, or diagnostic procedures. The surge in clinical trials is facilitated by advancements in medical research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased funding from both governmental and private sources, and the growing demand for innovative treatments and therapies. Outsourcing providers often have specialized knowledge and experience in biomarker discovery, validation, and analysis. This expertise can enhance the quality and reliability of the biomarker data collected during the trial.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labcorp Drug Development Inc., ICON plc, Eurofins Scientific SE.

Major companies in the biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services are focusing on advancements with high-throughput flow cytometry and ELISpot testing to gain a competitive edge in the market. High-throughput flow cytometry and ELISpot testing are utilized for biomarker analysis, offering rapid and precise assessment of immune responses and cellular markers.

Segments:

1) By Type: Surrogate Endpoints, Predictive Biomarker, Prognostic Biomarker, Safety Biomarker, Other Biomarker Types

2) By Service Type: Biomarker Validation, Biomarker Testing Services, Biomarker Sample Analysis

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Therapeutic Areas

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services market in 2023. The regions covered in the biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Biomarker Clinical Phase Outsourcing Services Market Definition

Biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services refer to the practice of contracting specialized firms or organizations to conduct various aspects of clinical trials related to biomarkers. Biomarkers are measurable indicators of biological states or conditions, often used in medical research and clinical trials to assess the effectiveness or safety of a drug or treatment.

