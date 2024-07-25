Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X2 and Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4005706

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bugbee Crossing Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X2 and Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Cooper Murphy                                            

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2024, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order in Burke, VT. Troopers responded to the area and determined that Cooper Murphy (31) violated a Final Abuse Prevention Order issued by the Caledonia County Court. Investigation determined that Murphy had also previously violated a Temporary Abuse Prevention Oder. Murphy then resisted arrest.  Murphy was transported back to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Murphy was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $500 bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/25/2024 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2024 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC    

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

