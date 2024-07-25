St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X2 and Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 24A4005706
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bugbee Crossing Rd, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X2 and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Cooper Murphy
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2024, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order in Burke, VT. Troopers responded to the area and determined that Cooper Murphy (31) violated a Final Abuse Prevention Order issued by the Caledonia County Court. Investigation determined that Murphy had also previously violated a Temporary Abuse Prevention Oder. Murphy then resisted arrest. Murphy was transported back to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Murphy was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $500 bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/25/2024 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111