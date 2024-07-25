Elevating Cloud Security to the Forefront of Business Strategy

Cloud Security Singapore

The upcoming Cloud Security Singapore event is set to address the pressing needs as cloud technology becomes a mainstay in business operations.

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cloud technology continues to be a cornerstone of modern business operations, the importance of robust cloud security measures has never been more critical. The upcoming Cloud Security Singapore 2024 event is set to address these pressing needs, bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts to discuss and develop effective cloud security strategies.

With one of the highest cloud adoption rates, businesses and government agencies in Singapore are rapidly migrating to cloud platforms. This also presents increased cyber threats with a survey finding that 82% of respondents reported a stark increase in attacks between 2020-21.

At Cloud Security Singapore, the biggest questions surrounding cloud will be addressed, including:

- AI and Cloud Risk: How to manage the risks associated with modern AI technology and deploying safer AI usage

- Multi-Cloud Strategies: How to tackle the challenges of multi-cloud adoption and ensure secure and safe expansion

- Future of Cloud: How to prepare for future cloud threats through strategic planning and leadership actions

Guest speakers comprise senior infosec leaders from GovTech, Agoda, Crypto.com, Charles & Keith, DWS Group, and many others. They'll take the stage to share best practices and benchmarks, and facilitate discussions on key strategies to combat cloud threats.

As Singapore continues to leverage the benefits of cloud computing while mitigating risks, the digital economy can continue thriving and maintain its competitive edge in the global market.

Who will be attending:

- Chief Information Security Officers

- IT Directors and Managers

- Cloud Computing Managers

- Risk and Compliance Managers

- Security Analysts and Engineers

- And anyone passionate about cloud security

Event details:

Date: 21 August 2024

Venue: Equarius Hotel, Sentosa, Singapore

Spaces are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

