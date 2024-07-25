Translated.best Debuts AI Platform: Preserves Layout & Formatting for 20+ Doc Types in 70+ Languages

DEMO of Bitcoin.PDF English-Chinese

Revolutionary Solution Maintains Document Integrity Across Languages and Formats

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc. Unveils www.translated.best, Transforming Document Translation with Unmatched AI-Powered Formatting Preservation

Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven technologies, proudly announces the beta launch of www.translated.best, an innovative document translation platform set to redefine industry standards. This cutting-edge service, the company’s first public offering, enables seamless translation of documents in over 70 languages while preserving original formatting and layout, a feature unparalleled in the market.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andrei Marinescu, Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc. has swiftly developed its proprietary AI technology to deliver www.translated.best. This platform supports over 20 document formats and offers users the capability to edit translated documents, delivering unprecedented flexibility and precision in document translation.

“At Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc., our mission is to leverage AI to eliminate complex barriers,” stated Andrei Marinescu, CEO and Founder. “With www.translated.best, we transcend mere word translation; we ensure the entire document experience is preserved across languages. This beta launch signifies a major milestone in our quest to revolutionize global communication.”

Key features of www.translated.best include:

AI-driven translation supporting over 70 languages

Preservation of original document formatting and layout, including images

Compatibility with more than 20 document types

Post-translation editing capabilities for enhanced accuracy

The platform strives to distinguish itself in the marketplace by maintaining document integrity throughout the translation process. Whether for business reports, academic papers, or creative works, www.translated.best aims to ensure that the translated document retains the look and feel of the original, irrespective of the language pair.

“In today’s global marketplace, effective communication extends beyond mere words,” added Marinescu. “The layout, design, and overall presentation of a document are critical. Our technology does its utmost to preserve these elements, facilitating seamless communication across language barriers.”

The beta launch of www.translated.best is set to impact various sectors, including international business, academia, and publishing. By merging AI efficiency with unparalleled formatting accuracy, the platform addresses longstanding challenges in document translation. Users can expect continuous improvements and enhancements as the platform evolves.

Andrei Marinescu, a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary, is an expert in National Security and Information Analysis. Andrei's quote, "I am a whole of quantum superposition thoughts," captures his distinctive approach to problem-solving and decision-making. Just as quantum superposition represents the simultaneous existence of multiple states, Andrei embraces a multidimensional mindset that blends various perspectives, enabling him to navigate complex challenges and uncover innovative solutions.

Marinescu's background has been instrumental in developing www.translated.best and other groundbreaking technologies. He is also the creator of 9112Pass, a revolutionary AI and vision technology integration for emergency services, optimizing vehicle routing, clearing paths efficiently, and providing real-time AI-assisted crisis analysis. Although still in development, 9112Pass will be offered for free to any government. Marinescu says, “It'll be rewarding to know that each day, at least one life on this planet was saved with my passive help. That brings me joy.”

“The development of www.translated.best and 9112Pass arises from the same core philosophy – using AI to address critical real-world issues,” Marinescu explained. “Whether breaking down language barriers or enhancing emergency response times, our objective is to develop technology that significantly improves people’s lives.”

As Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc.’s inaugural public service, www.translated.best exemplifies the company’s commitment to developing practical AI applications that address complex challenges. The company plans to continue innovating within the AI space, with additional services in development poised to push the boundaries of AI capabilities.

The platform is now available in beta, offering a free trial period for new users. Business and enterprise solutions are also available, with customizable packages tailored to organizations of all sizes.

For more information about www.translated.best and its services, or to start a free trial, visit www.translated.best.

About Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc.:

Central Artificial Intelligence Agency Inc. is a New York-based technology company specializing in AI applications. Founded in 2020 by Andrei Marinescu, the company aims to revolutionize various industries through innovative AI solutions. www.translated.best is the company's first public service, showcasing its commitment to solving complex problems with cutting-edge technology. Headquartered at 447 Broadway, 2nd floor, Suite 1928, New York, NY 10013, the company continues to lead the forefront of AI innovation.

DEMO of Bitcoin.PDF English-Chinese