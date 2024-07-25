TEXAS SPORTBIKE MOTO RALLIES AQUIRES BIKER RALLIES OF TEXAS
Cruiser and sport bike rallies will remain separate, back-to-back, events twice a year creating two Texas Bike Weeks!
Together we will continue to develop ways to grow both companies to create bigger and better rallies for both sport bike enthusiasts and cruisers alike.”BANDERA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas SportBike Moto Rallies announced today that they have acquired Biker Rallies of Texas, both privately owned entities.
— Bryan Evans
Texas SportBike Moto Rallies, based in Kerrville, Texas, is an event planner and promoter with a focus on sport bike rallies and events in Bandera, Texas.
Biker Rallies of Texas, based in Houston, Texas, is an event planner and promoter with a focus on touring bike, cruiser, and chopper rallies and events in Bandera, Texas.
Both companies’ bike rallies include a wide range of events including guided rides through the famous, Twisted Sisters, in the Texas Hill Country, as well as live music, vendors, food trucks, bike shows, bike games, contests, and on-site camping. All rallies include Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of Colors, and Welcome by The Honorable Mayor of Bandera.
Bill Taber, former owner of Biker Rallies of Texas said upon his retirement, “my legacy as the Owner/CEO of Biker Rallies of Texas has ended. Biker Rallies of Texas has sold and Bryan Evans, Lanelle Evans, and an old face that you have seen for many years, my General Manager, Lonnie Fitch, and his wife Pam Fitch are the new owners.”
Mr. Taber continued, saying, “It is with a heavy heart I turn the reins of Biker Rallies of Texas over to the new owners after almost 24 years of owning and running the best motorcycle rallies in the Great State of Texas.
New owner Bryan Evans, commented, “We have big shoes to fill! Biker Rallies of Texas rallies, Rumble on the River and Thunder in the Hill Country are the 2nd largest rallies in Texas, and we are dedicated to following the same successful format Mr. Taber has developed, while fostering continued growth.”
Previous General Manager and new owner, Lonnie Fitch, said, "As General Manager of Biker Rallies of Texas for over ten years, I am well versed in the rally operations and can ensure a smooth transition of ownership ensuring excellent customer service. Pam and I are looking forward to working with Bryan and Lanelle and we are excited to kick off a memorable Texas Bike Week!
Mr. Evans added “Together we will continue to develop ways to grow both companies to create bigger and better rallies for both Sport Bike enthusiasts and Cruisers alike.”
Upcoming Bike Rally Events:
Rumble on the River, Sept 27-29, 2024
Summit in the Hills Rally, March 20-23, 2025
Thunder in the Hill Country, Mar 27-30, 2025
Hills and Thrills Rally, TBA
Visit www.bikerralliesoftexas.com or https://texassportbikerallies.com for information about events.
Bryan Evans
Texas SportsBike Moto Rallies
