THE CANNABIS PLACE DISPENSARY BECOMES THE FIRST INDEPENDENT CANNABIS UNION-EMPLOYER IN JERSEY CITY AND NY METRO AREA
The Cannabis Place Dispensary signs a first of its kind union recognition agreement with the UFCW Local 360 creating new unionized cannabis careers”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Place Dispensary signs a first of its kind union recognition agreement with the UFCW Local 360 creating new unionized cannabis careers
Live Signing and Press Conference. June 25th / 10:30am / 1542 Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City NJ
The Cannabis Place Dispensary and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360, announce the voluntary union recognition signing ceremony, the culmination of the nation’s first cannabis retail pre-apprenticeship training course.
“Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the nation and we are committed to ensuring the benefits of its growth accrue equitably, this includes building pathways to family-sustaining careers with a special focus on our Veterans and communities that were disproportionately impacted during prohibition. We are proud to be the first unionized dispensary and of our diverse team and the fact that 99% of our team are Jersey City residents”, said The Cannabis Place founder and CEO Osbert Orduña.
“We want our business to serve the local community,” said The Cannabis Place founder and CEO Osbert Orduña. “That means running an ethical, unionized company and boosting the prospects and prosperity of our neighbors. We are proof that workforce investment equals immediate positive community impact. People can start careers here, whatever their background and skill level, and regardless of their history.”
Hugh Giordano, Director of Organizing at UFCW Local 360 said previously, “We have a visionary employer harnessing our unmatched cannabis industry expertise to train ambitious, local, but often overlooked talent. It’s a scalable and repeatable model that delivers great value for employees, owners and consumers.”
The Cannabis Place Dispensary opened on Veterans Day weekend this past November after the twenty two candidates completed the two-week pre-apprenticeship training program which included 80 hours of classroom instruction, followed by 2,000 hours on the job.
“The best employers recognize the enormous untapped pool of amazing talent out there,” added Giordano. “Programs like this help attract that talent and release its potential.”
The Cannabis Place was founded by CEO Osbert Orduña, a Service-Disabled Veteran who is also a first generation Latino American of Colombian descent. He has put his U.S Marine Corps leadership training, experience, and his unique perspective to work in the cannabis industry.
From seed to sale, UFCW is a national leader in organizing cannabis industry employees. The AFL-CIO’s designated cannabis labor union, UFCW works with employees and business owners to create a successful, regulated cannabis industry that delivers family-sustaining jobs and is focused on social equity.
About The Cannabis Place: The Cannabis Place Dispensary is the only independently owned licensed dispensary brand with locations in New Jersey (Jersey City) and New York (Queens, NYC). The Cannabis Place Dispensary also operates the largest Free Delivery service in the Northeast. More at https://TheCannabisPlace.org
About United Food and Commercial Workers: The UFCW International Union represents over 1.3 million hardworking families across the U.S. and Canada. These members work in essential industries such as Retail, Warehousing, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, the Public Sector and Cannabis. More at https://www.ufcw360.org
