ATC Managers, LLC Announces Closing of $54,750,000 Deal for Business Acquisition and Term Loan

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATC Managers, LLC today announced the closing of a $54,750,000 fixed-rate business acquisition and term loan. This deal facilitates the purchase of a division from a manufacturing company located 37 miles north of Downtown Cleveland, Ohio, while also refinancing a portion of their existing equity and term debt.

This achievement is particularly notable as it marks the inaugural transaction under ATC Managers' innovative new online business model. The loan was approved and closed in an impressive 28 days, meeting the seller’s critical timeline. ATC Managers provided crucial financing at a competitive rate, demonstrating their commitment to facilitating strategic business growth through customized financial solutions. The loan structure includes an initial three-year term with the option for two additional one-year extensions, given the client meets certain performance conditions.

Vanmatre Wilbur, CEO of ATC Managers, LLC, commented: "ATC Managers has established itself as a leader in the lending industry over the past three years. We are delighted to welcome this new client to our firm. Our team continues to actively originate loans across all of our loan programs and we will remain focused on providing high net worth clients with customized and flexible financing solutions."

About ATC Managers, LLC
ATC Managers, LLC is a direct private lender based in Bakersfield, CA. Since it's inception three years ago, ATC Managers has emerged as a key player in the lending sector, funding over $572 million in loans. The firm was founded in response to the economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a mission to support real estate investors in securing the capital they need to thrive.

