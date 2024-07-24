Submit Release
CBO’s Projection of the Distribution of Wage Earnings

CBO uses its projection of the earnings distribution to help keep its various models, projections, and estimates consistent with one another. Those models include:

  • Individual tax model: income and payroll taxes;
  • Social Security model: payroll taxes and benefit projections; and
  • Health insurance simulation model (HISIM): premium tax credits, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health insurance.

CBO’s macroeconomic and population projections are also used throughout the agency to help keep models, projections, and estimates consistent.

