Old Trapper Announces 2024 Sponsorship with Outdoor Channel’s Ultimate Season

Beef Jerky Fully Integrated into Ultimate Season Programming

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that they will once again be the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of the Outdoor Sportsman Group’s “Ultimate Season” beginning this summer. Outdoor Sportsman Group’s “Ultimate Season” celebrates the great outdoors and is the consumer’s guide to finding success in the field.

Throughout the 2024 Ultimate Season programming, Old Trapper editorial content will be featured across Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, and North American Whitetail, and featured in custom digital videos promoted across Ultimate Season digital platforms. Old Trapper will have a print advertising presence in multiple OSG magazines and in promotion and execution of 4 Social Round Table segments featuring OSG brand experts and special guests. Old Trapper will also participate in the Ultimate Season Sweepstakes with weekly winners and an experiential grand prize to see country music artist George Strait in concert.

"Old Trapper is proud to continue our sponsorship of the Outdoor Sportsman's Group's Ultimate Season,” commented Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “This partnership embodies our dedication to quality and the outdoor lifestyle. We look forward to supporting more exciting adventures and connecting with outdoor enthusiasts through this incredible series."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.