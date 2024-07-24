Türkiye Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151 from Brazil

Brazilian Navy Rear Admiral Antonio Braz de Souza relinquished command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 to Turkish Navy Rear Admiral Rüştü Sezer as the commander of CMF, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, looked on. Braz de Souza assumed command in January.

Under Braz de Souza's leadership, CTF 151 carried out five successful Sea Joint Activities (SJA) and one Focused Operation (Mare Liberum IV) with 13 participating countries, aimed at enhancing interoperability among assets from various nations and deterring illicit activities on the high seas. Additionally, he conducted key leader engagements with multiple countries and maritime organizations to discuss the importance of collaboration, information sharing and the exchange of knowledge. Braz de Souza also strengthened partnerships with other naval forces, such as the European Union Naval Forces ATALANTA and ASPIDES, to support maritime security efforts.

The CTF, established in January 2009, is one of five operational task forces under CMF and focuses on deterring piracy and suppressing other illicit activities in the Western Indian Ocean. CTF 151 includes representatives from Brazil, Bahrain, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Republic of Korea, Spain, Thailand and Türkiye.

“When I took over command of CTF 151, I was aware of the importance and responsibilities that this position entailed. Especially in this command, after a long dormant period, we were faced with the resurgence of piracy, a challenge that demanded a swift and coordinated response from all of us,” said Braz de Souza. “Thanks to the effort and dedication of every member of this task force, we managed to confront this threat with competence and determination. I am grateful to Vice Admiral Wikoff, whose high competence is an example to all of us, always seeking to guide and foster an excellent work environment.”

Sezer comes to the CTF after serving as Commodore of 5th Destroyer Division Command. This change of command marks the seventh time Türkiye has commanded CTF 151.

“It is indeed an honor and great privilege for me to take command of this unique task force on behalf of my country, Türkiye, and to be a part of the Combined Maritime Forces family,” said Sezer. “Global maritime commerce continues to be protected and freedom of navigation continues to be secured.”

CTF 151 is one of five task forces under CMF, the world’s largest international naval partnership. CTF 151’s mission is to deter, disrupt, and suppress piracy and armed robbery in the maritime environment.

Combined Maritime Forces is a 44-nation naval partnership upholding the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.