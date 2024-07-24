Submit Release
First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $11.1 Million

Results reflect a strong and stable net interest margin, a well-positioned balance sheet, and solid asset quality

HAMILTON, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity[i] for the second quarter of 2024 were 1.23%, 11.52% and 13.40%, respectively, compared to 0.97%, 9.23% and 9.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

  • The Bank’s primary measures of profitability broadly improved from the second quarter of 2023. Return on average assets increased 26 basis points, return on average equity increased 229 basis points, return on average tangible equity increased 353 basis points, and net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.62%.
  • Total deposits of $2.97 billion at June 30, 2024 remained in line with balances for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024. The mix of deposits shifted favorably, as non-interest demand deposits increased $29.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while money market, savings, and time deposits decreased $31.6 million.
  • Total loans were $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024, and remaining in line with balances for the linked quarter. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Bank sold $23.8 million of commercial real estate loans, resulting in a $1.2 million loss on the sale of loans. The Bank continued to prioritize profitable commercial and industrial lending while reducing its investor real estate portfolio.
  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing by 0.08% to 0.56% of total assets at June 30, 2024 from 0.64% at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share[ii] grew to $13.46 at June 30, 2024, increasing 12.32%, annualized, from $13.06 at March 31, 2024.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank’s performance, stating, “First Bank produced outstanding second quarter results, reflecting solid core earnings power that continues to augment our strong capital position. We maintained our net interest margin in a persistently challenging rate environment, while our efficiency ratio remained below 60% for the 20th consecutive quarter. Additionally, outstanding asset quality continued, underscoring the strength of our underwriting and client relationship management. With stable deposit levels and access to diverse funding sources, we are well-positioned to support both our current, stable level of loans as well as high quality growth over time as we continue to expand our specialty niche lending businesses and grow and improve our digital banking capabilities.”

Mr. Ryan added, “Our strong profitability affords us flexibility as we continue to develop into a true, middle-market commercial bank. During this quarter, we executed $23.8 million in sales of lower-yielding commercial real estate loans acquired in the Malvern acquisition. We also continued ongoing investment in our information technology functions, improving our customer experience across the spectrum. We expect these initiatives will accelerate our evolution into a middle market commercial bank and will continue to support a meaningful return for our shareholders.”

Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $30.5 million, growing $8.4 million, or 38.0%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily a result of a $17.0 million increase in interest income from loans due to substantial loan growth related to the Malvern acquisition in the third quarter of 2023 and higher loan yields, which were partially offset by increased interest expense related to the higher cost of deposits and an expanded deposit base. Net interest income increased $222,000, or 0.7%, over the linked first quarter of 2024. The modest increase was primarily due to $2.0 million increase in interest income related to higher loan yields, partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in interest expense, which resulted from continued deposit pricing pressure and increased borrowing costs in the current interest rate environment.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024, 34 basis point increase and a two basis point decrease from the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. Amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions totaled $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Bank’s margin declined slightly compared to the linked first quarter as increased deposit costs offset by increased yields on loans.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $63,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit (benefit) loss totaling ($698,000) during the first quarter of 2024 and a $496,000 credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2023. The Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during recent quarters primarily contributed to the modest expense recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and the benefit during the linked quarter. The credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2023 was commensurate with organic loan growth during that quarter.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded non-interest income of $689,000, compared to $1.1 million during the same period in 2023 and $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in non-interest income was primarily related to $1.2 million in losses realized on the sale of $23.8 million of acquired commercial real estate loans during the quarter. Partially offsetting these losses was approximately $300,000 in gains on sale of small business administration loans. Since completing the Malvern acquisition in July 2023, the Bank has executed ongoing balance sheet repositioning initiatives, including the sale of Malvern investments and lower-yielding residential and commercial investor real estate loans. Excluding the impact of these sales, non-interest income grew $793,000 from the prior year quarter, reflecting increased bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income and increased customer activity related to the Malvern acquisition. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned loan sales, non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $43,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, which included a $187,000 one-time BOLI death benefit. 

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 30.3%, compared to $13.8 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense was largely due to the increased operating expenses associated with the Malvern acquisition, including increases of $1.8 million in salaries and employee benefits due to merit increases and a larger employee base, $469,000 in occupancy and equipment due to an expanded branch network, $331,000 in other professional fees primarily related to increases in information technology project consulting fees and increases in audit and tax services, and $1.0 million in other expense. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in core deposit intangible amortization, higher Pennsylvania shares tax and slight increases in miscellaneous other expenses based on the growth of the Bank. This was partially offset by the absence of merger-related expenses for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $221,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2023.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $143,000, or 0.8%, from $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The modest linked quarter change reflects the impact of a $173,000 increase in other professional fees primarily related to consulting services and personnel placement fees, an $81,000 increase in marketing and advertising costs, and a $56,000 increase in occupancy and equipment costs. These were largely offset by modest decreases in legal fees, salaries and benefits, data processing costs, and other expenses. The decrease in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to lower payroll taxes, which were mostly offset by annual salary increases that were made at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 24.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower due to the recently enacted New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, which resulted in a change in tax rate and a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. A benefit of $1.1 million was booked as a discrete item in the second quarter for this change in tax rate. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of Malvern tax returns during the period. With the negative expected ongoing impact of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, we anticipate our future effective tax rate will range between 24% and 25%.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $741.3 million, or 25.8%, from $2.87 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans increased $561.3 million, or 23.0%, to $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.44 billion at June 30, 2023. Increases primarily reflect growth from the Malvern acquisition, partially offset by sales of loans and investment securities totaling approximately $255.1 million over the past twelve months. Excluding loans acquired from Malvern totaling $543.8 million at June 30, 2024, which is net of loan sales and pay-downs since the acquisition, net organic loan growth was $17.5 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting our prioritization of balance sheet efficiency over growth.

Total assets increased $6.4 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Total loans decreased $23.5 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024. A decline of commercial investor real estate loans totaling $75.3 million, including multi-family and construction and development, was partially offset by growth totaling $59.4 million across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios during the first half of 2024. The Bank continues to prioritize relationship-based commercial and industrial lending while actively reducing our concentration in investor real estate lending.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's total deposits were $2.97 billion, an increase of $567.7 million, or 23.7%, from $2.40 billion at June 30 2023. Excluding $671.9 million in deposits acquired from Malvern, deposit balances declined $104.2 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. The aforementioned asset sales allowed us to reduce higher cost, non-core deposit relationships, while our team continued to focus on attracting new deposit relationships and maintaining existing core balances. Heightened industry-wide pricing competition also tempered deposit growth.

While deposits remained stable at $2.97 billion during the first six months of 2024, we experienced a slight shift of customers moving into higher-yielding interest-bearing deposits. During the first six months of 2024, increases in money market and savings deposits and time deposits totaled $27.9 million and $28.7 million, respectively, offset by declines in interest-bearing demand deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits totaling $54.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Total deposits declined slightly by $2.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024; however, the mix of deposits shifted. Non-interest demand deposits increased $29.0 million during the quarter, offset by a decline in interest bearing deposits of $31.6 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity increased by $21.6 million, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.46%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.70%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.70%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.61%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio[iii] increased to 9.50% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 8.89% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the second quarter of 2024 remained favorable. Total nonperforming loans declined from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $14.2 million at June 30, 2024, while total nonperforming assets declined from $25.0 million to $20.2 million during the same period. The decrease during the current quarter was primarily due to payoffs of two non-performing loans totaling $3.0 million.

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $175,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $201,000, excluding a $5.5 million purchase credit deteriorated loan charge-off, during the first quarter of 2024 and compared to net recoveries of $109,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2024 and 1.40% at December 31, 2023.  The decline from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 reflected the aforementioned purchase credit deteriorated loan charge-off which reduced our level of specific reserves.

Liquidity and Borrowings

The Bank increased its liquidity position in the second quarter of 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $11.8 million to $240.8 million at June 30, 2024. Borrowings increased by $15.5 million compared to March 31, 2024, as the Bank increased its FHLB borrowings.

Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position coupled with the balance sheet flexibility gained after the Malvern acquisition provides us with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.

Cash Dividend Declared

On July 16, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024, payable on August 23, 2024.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 8550862. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 8550862) from one hour after the end of the conference call until October 23, 2024. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.62 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions in early 2023); the impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

_______________
i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,924     $ 25,652  
Restricted cash     14,660       13,770  
Interest bearing deposits with banks     201,176       188,529  
Cash and cash equivalents     240,760       227,951  
Interest bearing time deposits with banks     1,241       996  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     96,748       94,142  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $206 at June 30, 2024 and $200 at December 31, 2023 (fair value of $38,068 and $38,486 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)     43,813       44,059  
Equity securities, at fair value     1,860       1,888  
Restricted investment in bank stocks     11,594       10,469  
Other investments     10,796       9,841  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     2,998,029       3,021,501  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (36,252 )     (42,397 )
Net loans     2,961,777       2,979,104  
Premises and equipment, net     21,553       21,627  
Other real estate owned, net     6,000       -  
Accrued interest receivable     14,314       14,763  
Bank-owned life insurance     87,319       86,435  
Goodwill     44,166       44,166  
Other intangible assets, net     9,860       10,812  
Deferred income taxes, net     32,142       30,875  
Other assets     31,788       32,199  
Total assets   $ 3,615,731     $ 3,609,327  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 499,765     $ 501,763  
Interest bearing deposits     2,467,869       2,465,806  
Total deposits     2,967,634       2,967,569  
Borrowings     187,064       179,140  
Subordinated debentures     29,898       55,261  
Accrued interest payable     4,259       2,813  
Other liabilities     34,387       33,644  
Total liabilities     3,223,242       3,238,427  
Stockholders' Equity:            
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,326,047 shares issued and 25,144,983 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 27,149,186 shares issued and 24,968,122 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023     135,202       134,552  
Additional paid-in capital     123,353       122,881  
Retained earnings     161,140       140,563  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,828 )     (5,718 )
Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023     (21,378 )     (21,378 )
Total stockholders' equity     392,489       370,900  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,615,731     $ 3,609,327  
                 

 

FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Interest and Dividend Income                          
Investment securities—taxable   $ 1,278     $ 955     $ 2,460     $ 1,977  
Investment securities—tax-exempt     36       34       74       72  
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other     3,482       2,184       6,507       3,436  
Loans, including fees     50,763       33,748       100,082       65,448  
Total interest and dividend income     55,559       36,921       109,123       70,933  
                           
Interest Expense                          
Deposits     22,386       12,691       43,172       22,104  
Borrowings     2,193       1,661       4,309       3,025  
Subordinated debentures     440       441       784       881  
Total interest expense     25,019       14,793       48,265       26,010  
Net interest income     30,540       22,128       60,858       44,923  
Credit loss expense (benefit)     63       496       (635 )     1,587  
Net interest income after credit (benefit) loss expense     30,477       21,632       61,493       43,336  
                           
Non-Interest Income                          
Service fees on deposit accounts     350       233       694       461  
Loan fees     117       18       219       107  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     609       378       1,394       747  
Losses on sale of investment securities, net     -       -       -       (207 )
(Losses) gains on sale of loans, net     (900 )     170       (671 )     311  
Gains on recovery of acquired loans     56       14       174       71  
Other non-interest income     457       315       843       602  
Total non-interest income     689       1,128       2,653       2,092  
                           
Non-Interest Expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits     9,968       8,122       20,006       15,994  
Occupancy and equipment     2,082       1,613       4,108       3,192  
Legal fees     240       198       556       401  
Other professional fees     929       598       1,685       1,249  
Regulatory fees     640       516       1,242       750  
Directors' fees     270       193       512       407  
Data processing     749       681       1,555       1,299  
Marketing and advertising     377       233       673       473  
Travel and entertainment     285       160       529       379  
Insurance     251       179       495       352  
Other real estate owned expense, net     129       20       217       38  
Merger-related expenses     -       221       -       682  
Other expense     2,033       1,041       4,185       2,062  
Total non-interest expense     17,953       13,775       35,763       27,278  
Income Before Income Taxes     13,213       8,985       28,383       18,150  
Income tax expense     2,140       2,186       4,798       4,362  
Net Income   $ 11,073     $ 6,799     $ 23,585     $ 13,788  
                           
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.44     $ 0.35     $ 0.94     $ 0.71  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.44     $ 0.35     $ 0.93     $ 0.71  
                           
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     25,129,199       19,332,703       25,084,558       19,417,388  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     25,258,785       19,434,522       25,228,888       19,546,949  
                                 

FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023
    Average         Average   Average         Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                                    
Investment securities (1) (2)   $ 146,289     $ 1,321       3.63 %   $ 142,209     $ 996       2.81 %
Loans (3)     2,997,892       50,763       6.81 %     2,397,121       33,748       5.65 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                                    
Federal funds sold and other     224,503       3,101       5.56 %     152,623       1,924       5.06 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks     11,178       243       8.74 %     9,418       157       6.69 %
Other investments     12,136       138       4.57 %     8,898       103       4.64 %
Total interest earning assets (2)     3,391,998       55,566       6.59 %     2,710,269       36,928       5.47 %
Allowance for credit losses     (36,784 )                 (30,315 )            
Non-interest earning assets     263,698                   145,259              
Total assets   $ 3,618,912                 $ 2,825,213              
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 591,222     $ 3,813       2.59 %   $ 338,392     $ 1,475       1.75 %
Money market deposits     1,061,593       10,559       4.00 %     811,385       6,804       3.36 %
Savings deposits     158,158       619       1.57 %     137,830       366       1.07 %
Time deposits     678,197       7,395       4.39 %     570,850       4,046       2.84 %
Total interest bearing deposits     2,489,170       22,386       3.62 %     1,858,457       12,691       2.74 %
Borrowings     171,533       2,193       5.14 %     151,810       1,661       4.39 %
Subordinated debentures     29,880       440       5.89 %     29,769       441       5.93 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,690,583       25,019       3.74 %     2,040,036       14,793       2.91 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     497,205                   462,692              
Other liabilities     44,480                   26,925              
Stockholders' equity     386,644                   295,560              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,618,912                 $ 2,825,213              
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)           30,547       2.85 %           22,135       2.56 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)                 3.62 %                 3.28 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)           (7 )                 (7 )      
Net interest income         $ 30,540                 $ 22,128        

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023
    Average         Average   Average         Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                                    
Investment securities (1) (2)   $ 146,719     $ 2,549       3.49 %   $ 147,953     $ 2,064       2.81 %
Loans (3)     2,988,707       100,082       6.73 %     2,380,336       65,448       5.54 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                                    
Federal funds sold and other     213,831       5,811       5.46 %     124,503       3,008       4.87 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks     10,800       442       8.23 %     8,841       258       5.88 %
Other investments     12,003       254       4.26 %     8,770       170       3.91 %
Total interest earning assets (2)     3,372,060       109,138       6.51 %     2,670,403       70,948       5.36 %
Allowance for credit losses     (37,196 )                 (29,826 )            
Non-interest earning assets     262,465                   144,867              
Total assets   $ 3,597,329                 $ 2,785,444              
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 605,081     $ 7,479       2.49 %   $ 328,870     $ 2,454       1.50 %
Money market deposits     1,038,250       20,348       3.94 %     784,089       11,791       3.03 %
Savings deposits     160,135       1,193       1.50 %     145,691       712       0.99 %
Time deposits     674,872       14,152       4.22 %     552,028       7,147       2.61 %
Total interest bearing deposits     2,478,338       43,172       3.50 %     1,810,678       22,104       2.46 %
Borrowings     169,337       4,309       5.12 %     141,567       3,025       4.31 %
Subordinated debentures     36,175       784       4.33 %     29,756       881       5.92 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,683,850       48,265       3.62 %     1,982,001       26,010       2.65 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     489,353                   481,237              
Other liabilities     42,534                   28,330              
Stockholders' equity     381,592                   293,876              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,597,329                 $ 2,785,444              
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)           60,873       2.89 %           44,938       2.71 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)                 3.63 %                 3.39 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)           (15 )                 (15 )      
Net interest income         $ 60,858                 $ 44,923        

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK 
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
 
    As of or For the Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
EARNINGS                              
Net interest income   $ 30,540     $ 30,318     $ 30,999     $ 28,594     $ 22,128  
Credit loss expense     63       (698 )     (294 )     6,650       496  
Non-interest income     689       1,964       (3,000 )     193       1,128  
Non-interest expense     17,953       17,810       17,936       23,486       13,775  
Income tax expense     2,140       2,658       1,977       (78 )     2,186  
Net income     11,073       12,512       8,380       (1,271 )     6,799  
                               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                              
Return on average assets (1)     1.23 %     1.41 %     0.93 %     (0.14 %)     0.97 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)     1.31 %     1.39 %     1.38 %     1.07 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity (1)     11.52 %     13.36 %     9.06 %     (1.43 %)     9.23 %
Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)     12.26 %     13.17 %     13.38 %     10.75 %     9.28 %
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)     13.40 %     15.64 %     10.67 %     (1.66 %)     9.87 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)     14.26 %     15.41 %     15.75 %     12.50 %     9.93 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)     3.62 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.36 %     3.28 %
Yield on loans (1)     6.81 %     6.66 %     6.49 %     6.09 %     5.65 %
Total cost of deposits (1)     3.01 %     2.83 %     2.63 %     2.47 %     2.19 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     55.88 %     55.56 %     53.79 %     54.83 %     58.71 %
                               
SHARE DATA                              
Common shares outstanding     25,144,983       25,096,449       24,968,122       24,926,919       19,041,343  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.44     $ 0.50     $ 0.34     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per share     0.44       0.50       0.33       (0.05 )     0.35  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)     0.47       0.49       0.49       0.40       0.35  
Book value per share     15.61       15.23       14.85       14.48       15.45  
Tangible book value per share (2)     13.46       13.06       12.65       12.26       14.44  
                               
MARKET DATA                              
Market value per share   $ 12.74     $ 13.74     $ 14.70     $ 10.78     $ 10.38  
Market value / Tangible book value     94.65 %     105.20 %     116.18 %     87.96 %     71.91 %
Market capitalization   $ 320,347     $ 344,825     $ 367,031     $ 268,712     $ 197,649  
                               
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                              
Stockholders' equity / assets     10.86 %     10.64 %     10.28 %     10.15 %     10.23 %
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)     9.50 %     9.27 %     8.89 %     8.72 %     9.63 %
Loans / deposits     101.02 %     100.75 %     101.82 %     101.80 %     101.53 %
                               
ASSET QUALITY                              
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 175     $ 5,293     $ 209     $ 1,122     $ (109 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off (5)     175       (201 )     209     $ 1,122     $ (109 )
Nonperforming loans     14,227       17,054       24,989       24,158       10,342  
Nonperforming assets     20,227       23,053       24,989       24,158       10,342  
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)     0.02 %     0.72 %     0.03 %     0.15 %     (0.02 %)
Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans (1) (5)     0.02 %     (0.03 %)     0.03 %     0.15 %     (0.02 %)
Nonperforming loans / total loans     0.47 %     0.57 %     0.83 %     0.80 %     0.42 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.56 %     0.64 %     0.69 %     0.68 %     0.36 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans     1.21 %     1.22 %     1.40 %     1.42 %     1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans     254.81 %     213.42 %     169.66 %     177.50 %     294.44 %
                               
OTHER DATA                              
Total assets   $ 3,615,731     $ 3,591,398     $ 3,609,327     $ 3,558,426     $ 2,874,425  
Total loans     2,998,029       2,992,423       3,021,501       3,020,778       2,436,708  
Total deposits     2,967,634       2,970,262       2,967,569       2,967,455       2,399,900  
Total stockholders' equity     392,489       382,254       370,900       361,037       294,161  
Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)     294       288       286       286       261  

(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition.  See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Includes 5 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2023.
(5) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.

FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
    As of the Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
LOAN COMPOSITION                              
Commercial and industrial   $ 530,996     $ 508,911     $ 506,849     $ 478,120     $ 419,836  
Commercial real estate:                              
Owner-occupied     647,625       625,643       612,352       607,888       560,878  
Investor     1,143,954       1,172,311       1,221,702       1,269,134       965,339  
Construction and development     190,108       184,816       186,829       168,192       136,615  
Multi-family     270,238       279,668       271,058       275,825       223,784  
Total commercial real estate     2,251,925       2,262,438       2,291,941       2,321,039       1,886,616  
Residential real estate:                              
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     144,978       154,704       156,024       158,487       91,260  
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     46,882       45,869       44,698       46,239       29,983  
Total residential real estate     191,860       200,573       200,722       204,726       121,243  
Consumer and other     26,321       23,702       25,343       20,208       12,514  
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs     3,001,102       2,995,624       3,024,855       3,024,093       2,440,209  
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (3,073 )     (3,201 )     (3,354 )     (3,315 )     (3,501 )
Total loans   $ 2,998,029     $ 2,992,423     $ 3,021,501     $ 3,020,778     $ 2,436,708  
                               
LOAN MIX                              
Commercial and industrial     17.7 %     17.0 %     16.8 %     15.8 %     17.2 %
Commercial real estate:                              
Owner-occupied     21.6 %     20.9 %     20.3 %     20.1 %     23.0 %
Investor     38.2 %     39.2 %     40.4 %     42.0 %     39.6 %
Construction and development     6.3 %     6.2 %     6.2 %     5.6 %     5.6 %
Multi-family     9.0 %     9.3 %     9.0 %     9.1 %     9.2 %
Total commercial real estate     75.1 %     75.6 %     75.9 %     76.8 %     77.4 %
Residential real estate:                              
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     4.8 %     5.2 %     5.1 %     5.3 %     3.8 %
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     1.6 %     1.5 %     1.5 %     1.5 %     1.2 %
Total residential real estate     6.4 %     6.7 %     6.6 %     6.8 %     5.0 %
Consumer and other     0.9 %     0.8 %     0.8 %     0.7 %     0.5 %
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)
Total loans     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                                         

 

FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
    As of the Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION                              
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 499,765     $ 470,749     $ 501,763     $ 493,703     $ 476,733  
Interest bearing demand deposits     574,515       580,864       629,110       623,338       376,948  
Money market and savings deposits     1,199,382       1,219,634       1,171,440       1,228,832       979,524  
Time deposits     693,972       699,015       665,256       621,582       566,695  
Total Deposits   $ 2,967,634     $ 2,970,262     $ 2,967,569     $ 2,967,455     $ 2,399,900  
                               
DEPOSIT MIX                              
Non-interest bearing demand deposits     16.8 %     15.8 %     16.9 %     16.6 %     19.9 %
Interest bearing demand deposits     19.4 %     19.6 %     21.2 %     21.0 %     15.7 %
Money market and savings deposits     40.4 %     41.1 %     39.5 %     41.4 %     40.8 %
Time deposits     23.4 %     23.5 %     22.4 %     21.0 %     23.6 %
Total Deposits     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                                         

 

FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    As of or For the Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Return on Average Tangible Equity                              
Net income (numerator)   $ 11,073     $ 12,512     $ 8,380     $ (1,271 )   $ 6,799  
                               
Average stockholders' equity   $ 386,644     $ 376,542     $ 366,950     $ 353,372     $ 295,560  
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     54,347       54,790       55,324       49,491       19,324  
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)   $ 332,297     $ 321,752     $ 311,626     $ 303,881     $ 276,236  
                               
Return on Average Tangible equity (1)     13.40 %     15.64 %     10.67 %     -1.66 %     9.87 %
                               
Tangible Book Value Per Share                              
Stockholders' equity   $ 392,489     $ 382,254     $ 370,900     $ 361,037     $ 294,161  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     54,026       54,483       54,978       55,554       19,289  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)   $ 338,463     $ 327,771     $ 315,922     $ 305,483     $ 274,872  
                               
Common shares outstanding (denominator)     25,144,983       25,096,449       24,968,122       24,926,919       19,041,343  
                               
Tangible book value per share   $ 13.46     $ 13.06     $ 12.65     $ 12.26     $ 14.44  
                               
Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets                              
Stockholders' equity   $ 392,489     $ 382,254     $ 370,900     $ 361,037     $ 294,161  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     54,026       54,483       54,978       55,554       19,289  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)   $ 338,463     $ 327,771     $ 315,922     $ 305,483     $ 274,872  
                               
Total assets   $ 3,615,731     $ 3,591,398     $ 3,609,327     $ 3,558,426     $ 2,874,425  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     54,026       54,483       54,978       55,554       19,289  
Tangible total assets (denominator)   $ 3,561,705     $ 3,536,915     $ 3,554,349     $ 3,502,872     $ 2,855,136  
                               
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets     9.50 %     9.27 %     8.89 %     8.72 %     9.63 %
                               
Efficiency Ratio                              
Non-interest expense   $ 17,953     $ 17,810     $ 17,936     $ 23,486     $ 13,775  
Less: Merger-related expenses     -       -       338       7,028       221  
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)   $ 17,953     $ 17,810     $ 17,598     $ 16,458     $ 13,554  
                               
Net interest income   $ 30,540     $ 30,318     $ 30,999     $ 28,594     $ 22,128  
Non-interest income     689       1,964       (3,000 )     193       1,128  
Total revenue     31,229       32,282       27,999       28,787       23,256  
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net     -       -       916       527       -  
Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net     900       (229 )     3,799       704       (170 )
Adjusted total revenue (denominator)   $ 32,129     $ 32,053     $ 32,714     $ 30,018     $ 23,086  
                               
Efficiency ratio     55.88 %     55.56 %     53.79 %     54.83 %     58.71 %

(1) Annualized.

FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,                              
Adjusted return on average assets, and                              
Adjusted return on average equity                              
                               
Net income   $ 11,073     $ 12,512     $ 8,380     $ (1,271 )   $ 6,799  
Add: Merger-related expenses(1)     -       -       267       5,552       175  
Add: Credit loss expense on acquired loan portfolio(1)     -       -       -       4,323       -  
Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net(1)     711       (181 )     3,001       556       (134 )
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1)     -       -       724       416       -  
Adjusted net income   $ 11,784     $ 12,331     $ 12,372     $ 9,576     $ 6,839  
                               
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     25,258,785       25,199,381       25,089,495       24,029,910       19,434,522  
Average assets   $ 3,618,912     $ 3,575,748     $ 3,561,261     $ 3,565,350     $ 2,825,213  
Average equity   $ 386,644     $ 376,542     $ 366,950     $ 353,372     $ 295,560  
Average Tangible Equity   $ 332,297     $ 321,752     $ 311,626     $ 303,881     $ 276,236  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.49     $ 0.40     $ 0.35  
Adjusted return on average assets (2)     1.31 %     1.39 %     1.38 %     1.07 %     0.97 %
Adjusted return on average equity (2)     12.26 %     13.17 %     13.38 %     10.75 %     9.28 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)     14.26 %     15.41 %     15.75 %     12.50 %     9.93 %

(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Annualized.

CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com


First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $11.1 Million

