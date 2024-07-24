Richardson Electronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

First year-over-year reduction in inventory since fiscal 2017, reflecting management’s efforts to improve working capital levels



LAFOX, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 1, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“Fiscal 2024 was a difficult year for Richardson Electronics, as a result of challenging conditions within our semiconductor wafer fab market and program delays across several of our emerging GES opportunities. While these trends impacted sales and profitability during the year, our teams focused on maintaining gross margins, reducing inventory levels, strengthening our strong balance sheet, and investing in our long-term strategic growth opportunities. In fact, the fourth quarter marked the second consecutive quarter we experienced a decline in inventory and the first year-over-year decline in inventory since fiscal 2017. In addition, the Company generated $7.2 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter and we ended the year with no debt and $24.3 million in cash and cash equivalents,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

“As we look to fiscal 2025, we remain focused on pursuing significant long-term growth opportunities within our global GES markets. In addition, we are starting to see early indications of improving demand within our semiconductor wafer fab markets. As a result, we believe we will return to year-over-year sales growth and higher profitability in fiscal 2025,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $47.4 million, compared to net sales of $58.8 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The 19.5% year-over-year decline in net sales was due to lower sales in PMT, GES and Canvys. PMT sales decreased $1.0 million from last year’s fourth quarter primarily due to lower sales of RF and Microwave products. GES sales decreased $10.6 million from last year’s fourth quarter, which included a large sale of EV locomotive battery modules that did not recur in fiscal 2024. Canvys sales decreased by $0.5 million, primarily due to economic conditions impacting medical OEM sales in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.7 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 as a result of higher systems, CT tube and parts demand.

Backlog totaled $147.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $147.7 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The sequential increase was in GES, partially offset by decreases primarily in PMT and Canvys, which remain healthy. GES backlog of $42.3 million increased by $5.5 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross margin was 31.1% of net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 27.9% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. PMT gross margin increased to 31.1% from 29.0% due to a favorable product mix. GES gross margin increased to 25.5% from 23.4% due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 23.7% in the prior year’s fourth quarter as a result of an improved product mix and lower scrap costs. Canvys’ gross margin increased to 33.5% from 32.9% primarily because of product mix.

Operating expenses were $14.8 million, compared to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower incentives expense, partially offset by higher R&D expense.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to operating income of $1.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Other expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was less than $0.1 million, compared to other income of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax benefit was less than $0.1 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, versus an income tax benefit of $2.6 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* of $0.2 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included $0.4 million for an R&D tax credit for the current fiscal year and a one-time total credit of $0.5 million for fiscal years 2020 through 2023. In addition, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included $0.9 million in income tax expense for the establishment of an Illinois state tax valuation allowance related to the limitation of NOLs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million and non-GAAP net income* was $0.3 million, compared to net income of $4.1 million and non-GAAP net income* of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss per common share (diluted) was $0.01 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* were $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $0.27 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and investments were $24.3 million as of June 1, 2024, versus $18.9 million on March 2, 2024, and $25.0 million on May 27, 2023. The generation of cash during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 related to lower inventory and accounts receivable, partially offset by lower accounts payable. The Company invested $1.0 million during the quarter in capital expenditures primarily related to its facilities and IT systems and $4.0 million for fiscal 2024, versus $2.4 million during last year’s fourth quarter and $7.4 million for fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for fiscal 2024 were $196.5 million, a decrease of 25.2%, compared to net sales of $262.7 million during fiscal 2023. Sales decreased by $35.6 million or 21.7% for PMT, $24.4 million or 51.2% for GES and $6.9 million or 17.5% for Canvys. Sales increased by $0.7 million, or 5.7% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross margin was 30.5% of net sales during fiscal 2024, compared to 31.9% during fiscal 2023 primarily because of product mix and manufacturing under absorption in PMT, product mix in GES, as well as increased manufacturing under absorption in Healthcare, partially offset by a favorable product mix and lower freight costs in Canvys.

Operating expenses increased to $59.5 million for fiscal 2024, compared to $58.7 million for fiscal 2023. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher R&D and salaries expenses, partially offset by lower incentives expenses.

Operating income during fiscal 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to an operating income of $25.0 million during fiscal 2023.

Other expenses for fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, were $0.2 million, as compared to other income of less than $0.1 million in fiscal 2023.

Income tax expense was $0.1 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* was $0.3 million for fiscal 2024. The income tax expense of $0.1 million for fiscal 2024 resulted from the $0.9 million establishment of an Illinois state tax valuation allowance, offset by both current year R&D tax credit of $0.4 million and prior years’ R&D tax credits of $0.5 million. The income tax expense was $2.7 million and non-GAAP income tax expense* was $5.0 million for fiscal 2023.

Net income for fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million and non-GAAP net income* was $0.5 million, versus net income of $22.3 million and non-GAAP net income* of $20.0 million during fiscal 2023.

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.00 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* were $0.03 for fiscal 2024, compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $1.55 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $1.39 for fiscal 2023.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of August 9, 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to the results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, the Company has provided information regarding “Non-GAAP income tax benefit or expense,” “Non-GAAP net income,” and “Non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)” (each, a Non-GAAP financial measure). Each of these non-GAAP financial measures reflects the exclusion of a one-time tax benefit or expense related to the reversal or establishment of a tax valuation allowance and a one-time total R&D Tax Credit from prior fiscal years from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP income tax benefit or expense, GAAP net (loss) income, and GAAP (loss) earnings per common share (diluted). Detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance excluding items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures incorporated herein are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,263 $ 24,981 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $323 and $191, respectively 24,845 30,067 Inventories, net 110,149 110,402 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,397 2,633 Total current assets 161,654 168,083 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 20,681 20,823 Intangible assets, net 1,641 1,892 Right of use lease assets 2,760 2,457 Deferred income taxes 5,500 4,526 Other non-current assets 209 267 Total non-current assets 30,791 29,965 Total assets $ 192,445 $ 198,048 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,458 $ 23,535 Accrued liabilities 15,404 12,026 Lease liability current 1,169 1,028 Total current liabilities 32,031 36,589 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liabilities 90 98 Lease liability non-current 1,591 1,429 Other non-current liabilities 781 612 Total non-current liabilities 2,462 2,139 Total liabilities 34,493 38,728 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,254 shares issued and outstanding

on June 1, 2024 and 12,140 shares issues and outstanding on May 27,

2023 613 607 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares issued

and outstanding on June 1, 2024 and 2,052 shares issued and outstanding

on May 27, 2023 102 103 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in-capital 72,744 70,951 Retained earnings 83,729 87,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income 764 615 Total stockholders’ equity 157,952 159,320 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 192,445 $ 198,048





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 1, 2024 May 27,

2023 June 1, 2024 May 27,

2023 Net sales $ 47,374 $ 58,832 $ 196,460 $ 262,658 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 32,650 42,426 136,494 178,969 Gross profit 14,724 16,406 59,966 83,689 Selling, general and administrative expenses,

inclusive of depreciation and amortization 14,838 15,009 59,548 58,713 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — 5 70 (7 ) Operating (loss) income (114 ) 1,392 348 24,983 Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (60 ) (116 ) (284 ) (295 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 89 (27 ) 436 278 Other, net (4 ) (1 ) 39 (30 ) Total other expense (income) 25 (144 ) 191 (47 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (139 ) 1,536 157 25,030 Income tax (benefit) provision (20 ) (2,584 ) 96 2,697 Net (loss) income (119 ) 4,120 61 22,333 Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (236 ) 525 149 (185 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (355 ) $ 4,645 $ 210 $ 22,148 Net (loss) income per share: Common shares - Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.00 $ 1.62 Class B common shares - Basic (0.01 ) 0.27 0.00 1.46 Common shares - Diluted (0.01 ) 0.27 0.00 1.55 Class B common shares - Diluted (0.01 ) 0.25 0.00 1.40 Weighted average number of shares: Common shares - Basic 12,233 12,092 12,214 11,943 Class B common shares - Basic 2,050 2,052 2,051 2,052 Common shares - Diluted 12,406 12,599 12,464 12,542 Class B common shares - Diluted 2,050 2,052 2,051 2,052





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 61 $ 22,333 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in)

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,307 3,671 Inventory provisions 606 466 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 70 (7 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,326 936 Deferred income taxes (1,004 ) (138 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,297 (363 ) Inventories 66 (30,452 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 250 (519 ) Accounts payable (8,124 ) (439 ) Accrued liabilities 3,396 (4,006 ) Other 273 319 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,524 (8,199 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,041 ) (7,378 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment — 194 Proceeds from maturity of investments — 5,000 Net cash used in investing activities (4,041 ) (2,184 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 591 3,778 Cash dividends paid on Common and Class B Common shares (3,376 ) (3,320 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 3,744 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (3,744 ) — Other (120 ) (69 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,905 ) 389 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (296 ) (520 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (718 ) (10,514 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,981 35,495 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,263 $ 24,981





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 and 2023

($ in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Three Months Ended FY24 vs. FY23 June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 % Change PMT $ 30,498 $ 31,538 -3.3 % GES 4,699 15,321 -69.3 % Canvys 8,674 9,154 -5.2 % Healthcare 3,503 2,819 24.3 % Total $ 47,374 $ 58,832 -19.5 % Twelve Months Ended FY24 vs. FY23 June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 % Change PMT $ 128,697 $ 164,299 -21.7 % GES 23,233 47,596 -51.2 % Canvys 32,444 39,331 -17.5 % Healthcare 12,086 11,432 5.7 % Total $ 196,460 $ 262,658 -25.2 % Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 1, 2024 % of Net Sales May 27, 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 9,486 31.1 % $ 9,139 29.0 % GES 1,196 25.5 % 3,587 23.4 % Canvys 2,903 33.5 % 3,011 32.9 % Healthcare 1,139 32.5 % 669 23.7 % Total $ 14,724 31.1 % $ 16,406 27.9 % Twelve Months Ended June 1, 2024 % of Net Sales May 27, 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 38,717 30.1 % $ 54,089 32.9 % GES 6,607 28.4 % 13,719 28.8 % Canvys 10,973 33.8 % 12,375 31.5 % Healthcare 3,669 30.4 % 3,506 30.7 % Total $ 59,966 30.5 % $ 83,689 31.9 %





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (139 ) $ 1,536 $ 157 $ 25,030 Income tax (benefit) provision reconciliation Income tax (benefit) provision $ (20 ) $ (2,584 ) $ 96 $ 2,697 Prior years' R&D credit 462 580 462 580 Valuation allowance adjustment (861 ) 1,755 (861 ) 1,755 Non-GAAP income tax (benefit) provision $ (419 ) $ (249 ) $ (303 ) $ 5,032 Net income (loss) reconciliation Net (loss) income $ (119 ) $ 4,120 $ 61 $ 22,333 Prior years' R&D credit 462 580 462 580 Valuation allowance adjustment (861 ) 1,755 (861 ) 1,755 Non-GAAP net income $ 280 $ 1,785 $ 460 $ 19,998 Net income (loss) per share (diluted) reconciliation Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.00 $ 1.55 VA adjustment and prior years' R&D credit 0.03 (0.16 ) 0.03 (0.16 ) Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 1.39