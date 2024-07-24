Submit Release
News Search

There were 333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,922 in the last 365 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $29.1 Million for the Second Quarter of 2024

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $29.1 million, or $1.72 per diluted share
  • Net interest income up $1.5 million, or nearly 3% from the prior quarter, an 11% annualized growth rate
  • Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) expanded by 2 basis points from the prior quarter
  • Noninterest income up $4.0 million, or 15% from the prior quarter
  • Continued strong capital markets revenue of $17.8 million
  • Well-controlled noninterest expenses of $49.9 million, down $0.8 million, or nearly 2% from the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share growth of $1.72, or 15% annualized

MOLINE, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $29.1 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.72 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $26.7 million and diluted EPS of $1.58 for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2024 were $29.3 million and $1.73, respectively. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.59. For the second quarter of 2023, both net income and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) were $28.4 million, and both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $1.69.

  For the Quarter Ended    
  June 30, March 31, June 30,    
$ in millions (except per share data) 2024 2024 2023    
Net Income $ 29.1 $ 26.7 $ 28.4    
Diluted EPS $ 1.72 $ 1.58 $ 1.69    
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 29.3 $ 26.9 $ 28.4    
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.73 $ 1.59 $ 1.69    
                 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered outstanding second quarter results, highlighted by expanded net interest margin and growth in net interest income. We also had another quarter of strong capital markets revenue and well-controlled expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we maintained our excellent asset quality and further strengthened our capital levels.”

Net Interest Income Grew 3% and Margin Expanded

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $56.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the first quarter of 2024, driven by an expanded margin and strong loan growth. Loan discount accretion was $268 thousand during the second quarter, a decrease of $95 thousand from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.82% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.27% for the second quarter, as compared to 2.82% and 3.25% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.26%, represented an increase of 2 basis points from 3.24% for the first quarter of 2024.  

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, expanded by 2 basis points from the first quarter to 3.26% and was at the upper end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “The increase was due to a combination of higher loan yields and moderating deposit costs. Notably, the shift in our deposit composition has stabilized as our noninterest-bearing deposits remained steady combined with modest changes in our interest-bearing and core time deposits. Looking ahead, we anticipate further growth in net interest income and are guiding to a third quarter adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) in a range of static to up 5 basis points.”

Strong Noninterest Income Including $17.8 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $30.9 million, up from $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Company generated $17.8 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, as compared to $16.5 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $4.3 million for the quarter, a slight increase from the first quarter of 2024 and up just over 26% on an annualized basis year-to-date. Additionally, the Company realized income of $2.2 million from bank owned life insurance policy proceeds received during the second quarter of 2024.

“Our capital markets revenue was strong again in the second quarter as our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending and revenue from swap fees continues to benefit from the strong demand for affordable housing,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our LIHTC lending and capital markets revenue pipelines remain healthy. In addition, our wealth management business is well-positioned for further growth as we continue to add new clients and expand geographically into our Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets.”

Well-Controlled Noninterest Expenses of $49.9 Million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $49.9 million, compared to $50.7 million for the first quarter and $49.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower loan/lease expense, partially offset by higher professional and data processing expense. This created positive operating leverage and contributed to a 500 basis point reduction in the Company’s efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) which improved to 57% in the second quarter.

Solid Deposit Levels

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s total deposits decreased modestly by $42.1 million, or less than 1%, to $6.8 billion. “Year-to-date, we have grown total deposits by $250.7 million, or 7.7% on an annualized basis, reflecting our ongoing commitment to expanding our market share and establishing new relationships within the communities we serve,” added Mr. Helling.

Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain very low at 18% of total deposits as of the end of the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 20% as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. The Company maintained approximately $3.1 billion of available liquidity sources as of June 30, 2024, which included $1.2 billion of immediately available liquidity.

Continued Loan Growth

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s total loans and leases grew $206.1 million to $6.9 billion. At quarter end, the Company held $243.2 million of LIHTC loans as loans held for sale in anticipation of the Company’s next loan securitization.

“Our year-to-date total loan growth is 9.5% annualized, which is within our annual target range of 8% to 10%. Year-to-date loan growth, net of loans identified for securitization, stands at 2.1% annualized,” added Mr. Helling. “Given our current pipeline and the ongoing strength of our markets, we are maintaining our loan growth target for the full year 2024 of 8% to 10%, prior to the loan securitizations that we have planned for the year.”  

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.39% on June 30, 2024, increasing modestly from 0.36% on March 31, 2024. NPAs totaled $34.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, a $3.2 million increase from the prior quarter.

Notably, as a leading indicator of asset quality, the Company's total criticized loans were down by $17.1 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of June 30, 2024 improved to 2.41%, as compared to 2.75% as of March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $5.5 million during the quarter with $4.3 million related to credit loss expense for loans and $1.2 million related to unfunded commitments. Charge-offs were down significantly in the second quarter of 2024 at $1.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 50% from the prior quarter.

The increased provision during the quarter was due to strong loan growth and the impact of declining GDP on the Company’s CECL model factors. The increased provision combined with the sharp reduction in charge-offs resulted in an allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment that was static quarter over quarter at 1.33%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.00% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased to 9.00%. By comparison, these ratios were 14.30%, 9.91% and 8.94%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024. The Company remains focused on growing capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.72, or 15.3% annualized, during the second quarter of 2024. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was negligible as of the end of the second quarter when comparing to the prior quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share has grown by $6.66 since June 30, 2023, for an annualized growth rate of nearly 17%. The combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend primarily contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through August 1, 2024. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8771212. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $8.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in loans and $6.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election or any changes in response to failures of other banks; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xixi) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple                                
President                                
Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7745                                
tgipple@qcrh.com

      

QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of    
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
           
  (dollars in thousands)
           
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 92,173   $ 80,988   $ 97,123   $ 104,265   $ 84,084  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   102,262     77,020     140,369     80,650     175,012  
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   1,033,199     1,031,861     1,005,528     896,394     882,888  
Loans receivable held for sale (1)   246,124     275,344     2,594     278,893     295,057  
Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,608,262     6,372,992     6,540,822     6,327,414     6,084,263  
Allowance for credit losses   (87,706 )   (84,470 )   (87,200 )   (87,669 )   (85,797 )
Intangibles   12,441     13,131     13,821     14,537     15,228  
Goodwill   139,027     139,027     139,027     139,027     139,027  
Derivatives   194,354     183,888     188,978     291,295     170,294  
Other assets   531,855     509,768     497,832     495,251     466,617  
Total assets $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894   $ 8,540,057   $ 8,226,673  
           
Total deposits $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005   $ 6,494,852   $ 6,606,720  
Total borrowings   768,671     489,633     718,295     712,126     418,368  
Derivatives   221,798     211,677     214,098     320,220     195,841  
Other liabilities   180,536     184,122     205,900     184,476     183,055  
Total stockholders' equity   936,319     907,342     886,596     828,383     822,689  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894   $ 8,540,057   $ 8,226,673  
           
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
Loan/lease mix: (2)          
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 362,115   $ 326,129   $ 325,243   $ 299,588   $ 304,617  
Commercial and industrial - other   1,370,561     1,374,333     1,390,068     1,381,967     1,308,853  
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC   92,637     96,276     91,710     105,601     93,700  
Total commercial and industrial   1,825,313     1,796,738     1,807,021     1,787,156     1,707,170  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   633,596     621,069     607,365     610,618     609,717  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   1,082,457     1,055,089     1,008,892     955,552     963,814  
Construction and land development   331,454     410,918     477,424     472,695     437,682  
Construction and land development - LIHTC   750,894     738,609     943,101     921,359     870,084  
Multi-family   329,239     296,245     284,721     282,541     280,418  
Multi-family - LIHTC   1,148,244     1,007,321     711,422     874,439     820,376  
Direct financing leases   25,808     28,089     31,164     34,401     32,937  
1-4 family real estate   583,542     563,358     544,971     539,931     535,405  
Consumer   143,839     130,900     127,335     127,615     121,717  
Total loans/leases $ 6,854,386   $ 6,648,336   $ 6,543,416   $ 6,606,307   $ 6,379,320  
Less allowance for credit losses   87,706     84,470     87,200     87,669     85,797  
Net loans/leases $ 6,766,680   $ 6,563,866   $ 6,456,216   $ 6,518,638   $ 6,293,523  
           
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
Securities mix:          
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,101   $ 14,442   $ 14,973   $ 16,002   $ 18,942  
Municipal securities   885,046     884,469     853,645     764,017     743,608  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   54,708     56,071     59,196     57,946     60,958  
Asset backed securities   12,721     14,285     15,423     16,326     17,393  
Other securities   38,464     40,539     41,115     43,272     43,156  
Trading securities   22,362     22,258     22,368     -     -  
Total securities (3) $ 1,033,402   $ 1,032,064   $ 1,006,720   $ 897,563   $ 884,057  
Less allowance for credit losses   203     203     1,192     1,169     1,169  
Net securities $ 1,033,199   $ 1,031,861   $ 1,005,528   $ 896,394   $ 882,888  
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 956,445   $ 955,167   $ 1,038,689   $ 1,027,791   $ 1,101,605  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   4,644,918     4,714,555     4,338,390     4,416,725     4,374,847  
Time deposits   859,593     875,491     851,950     788,692     765,801  
Brokered deposits   303,711     261,562     284,976     261,644     364,467  
Total deposits $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005   $ 6,494,852   $ 6,606,720  
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Term FHLB advances $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000  
Overnight FHLB advances   350,000     70,000     300,000     295,000     -  
Other short-term borrowings   1,600     2,700     1,500     470     1,850  
Subordinated notes   233,276     233,170     233,064     232,958     232,852  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,795     48,763     48,731     48,698     48,666  
Total borrowings $ 768,671   $ 489,633   $ 718,295   $ 712,126   $ 418,368  
           
(1) Loans with a fair value of $243.2 million, $274.8 million, $278.0 million and $291.0 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 respectively.
(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024.
(3) As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company in 2023.
     



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
      2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
               
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income   $ 119,746 $ 115,049   $ 112,248   $ 108,568   $ 98,377
Interest expense     63,583   60,350     56,512     53,313     45,172
Net interest income     56,163   54,699     55,736     55,255     53,205
Provision for credit losses     5,496   2,969     5,199     3,806     3,606
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 50,667 $ 51,730   $ 50,537   $ 51,449   $ 49,599
               
               
Trust fees     $ 3,103 $ 3,199   $ 3,084   $ 2,863   $ 2,844
Investment advisory and management fees     1,214   1,101     1,052     947     986
Deposit service fees     1,986   2,022     2,008     2,107     2,034
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     540   382     323     476     500
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     12   24     24     -     -
Capital markets revenue     17,758   16,457     36,956     15,596     22,490
Securities gains, net     -   -     -     -     12
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     2,964   868     832     1,807     838
Debit card fees     1,571   1,466     1,561     1,584     1,589
Correspondent banking fees     510   512     465     450     356
Loan related fee income     962   836     845     800     770
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities     51   (163 )   (582 )   (336 )   83
Other       218   154     1,161     299     18
Total noninterest income   $ 30,889 $ 26,858   $ 47,729   $ 26,593   $ 32,520
               
               
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 31,079 $ 31,860   $ 41,059   $ 32,098   $ 31,459
Occupancy and equipment expense     6,377   6,514     6,789     6,228     6,100
Professional and data processing fees     4,823   4,613     4,223     4,456     4,078
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,854   1,945     2,115     1,721     1,927
Loan/lease expense     151   378     834     826     652
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     28   (30 )   38     3     -
Advertising and marketing     1,565   1,483     1,641     1,429     1,735
Communication and data connectivity     318   401     449     478     471
Supplies       259   275     333     335     281
Bank service charges     622   568     761     605     621
Correspondent banking expense     363   305     300     232     221
Intangibles amortization     690   690     716     691     765
Payment card processing     706   646     836     733     542
Trust expense     379   425     413     432     337
Other       674   617     431     814     538
Total noninterest expense   $ 49,888 $ 50,690   $ 60,938   $ 51,081   $ 49,727
               
Net income before income taxes   $ 31,668 $ 27,898   $ 37,328   $ 26,961   $ 32,392
Federal and state income tax expense     2,554   1,172     4,473     1,840     3,967
Net income     $ 29,114 $ 26,726   $ 32,855   $ 25,121   $ 28,425
               
Basic EPS   $ 1.73 $ 1.59   $ 1.96   $ 1.50   $ 1.70
Diluted EPS   $ 1.72 $ 1.58   $ 1.95   $ 1.49   $ 1.69
               
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,814,814   16,783,348     16,734,080     16,717,303     16,701,950
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,921,854   16,910,675     16,875,952     16,847,951     16,799,527
               



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
      For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,   June 30,
      2024   2023
           
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
INCOME STATEMENT        
Interest income   $ 234,795     $ 192,594  
Interest expense     123,933       82,579  
Net interest income     110,862       110,015  
Provision for credit losses     8,465       7,534  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 102,397     $ 102,481  
           
           
Trust fees     $ 6,302     $ 5,750  
Investment advisory and management fees     2,315       1,865  
Deposit service fees     4,008       4,062  
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     922       812  
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     36       30  
Capital markets revenue     34,215       39,513  
Securities losses, net     -       (451 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     3,832       1,545  
Debit card fees     3,037       3,055  
Correspondent banking fees     1,022       747  
Loan related fee income     1,798       1,421  
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities     (112 )     (344 )
Other       372       357  
Total noninterest income   $ 57,747     $ 58,362  
           
           
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 62,939     $ 63,462  
Occupancy and equipment expense     12,891       12,014  
Professional and data processing fees     9,436       7,592  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       207  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     3,799       3,301  
Loan/lease expense     529       1,208  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate       (2 )     (67 )
Advertising and marketing     3,048       2,972  
Communication and data connectivity     719       1,136  
Supplies       534       586  
Bank service charges     1,190       1,226  
Correspondent banking expense     668       431  
Intangibles amortization     1,380       1,531  
Payment card processing     1,352       1,087  
Trust expense     804       551  
Other       1,291       1,275  
Total noninterest expense   $ 100,578     $ 98,512  
           
Net income before income taxes   $ 59,566     $ 62,331  
Federal and state income tax expense     3,726       6,749  
Net income     $ 55,840     $ 55,582  
           
Basic EPS   $ 3.32     $ 3.32  
Diluted EPS   $ 3.30     $ 3.29  
           
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,799,081       16,739,120  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   16,916,264       16,870,830  
           



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023   2024 2023
                 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
COMMON SHARE DATA                
Common shares outstanding   16,824,985     16,807,056     16,749,254     16,731,646     16,713,853        
Book value per common share (1) $ 55.65   $ 53.99   $ 52.93   $ 49.51   $ 49.22        
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 46.65   $ 44.93   $ 43.81   $ 40.33   $ 39.99        
Closing stock price $ 60.00   $ 60.74   $ 58.39   $ 48.52   $ 41.03        
Market capitalization $ 1,009,499   $ 1,020,861   $ 977,989   $ 811,819   $ 685,769        
Market price / book value   107.82 %   112.51 %   100.31 %   98.00 %   83.36 %      
Market price / tangible book value   128.62 %   135.18 %   133.29 %   120.30 %   102.59 %      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.78   $ 6.75   $ 6.78   $ 6.65   $ 6.89        
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.85 x 9.00 x 8.61 x 7.30 x 5.96 x      
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   9.00 %   8.94 %   8.75 %   8.05 %   8.28 %      
                 
                 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Beginning balance $ 907,342   $ 886,596   $ 828,383   $ 822,689   $ 801,494        
Net income   29,114     26,726     32,855     25,121     28,425        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (368 )   (5,373 )   25,363     (19,415 )   (6,336 )      
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,008 )   (1,008 )   (1,004 )   (1,003 )   (1,003 )      
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   -     -     -     -     (967 )      
Other (5)   1,239     401     999     991     1,076        
Ending balance $ 936,319   $ 907,342   $ 886,596   $ 828,383   $ 822,689        
                 
                 
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.33 %   14.30 %   14.29 %   14.48 %   14.64 %      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.58 %   10.50 %   10.27 %   10.30 %   10.34 %      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.41 %   10.33 %   10.03 %   9.92 %   10.06 %      
Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.00 %   9.91 %   9.67 %   9.68 %   9.70 %      
                 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.34 %   1.25 %   1.53 %   1.21 %   1.44 %     1.30 %   1.42 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   12.72 %   11.83 %   15.35 %   11.95 %   13.97 %     12.32 %   13.91 %
Net interest margin   2.82 %   2.82 %   2.90 %   2.89 %   2.93 %     2.82 %   3.05 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.27 %   3.25 %   3.32 %   3.31 %   3.29 %     3.26 %   3.40 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   57.31 %   62.15 %   58.90 %   62.41 %   58.01 %     59.65 %   58.51 %
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets   74.48 %   74.11 %   76.60 %   74.09 %   73.96 %     74.48 %   77.54 %
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits   97.69 %   93.63 %   100.41 %   97.42 %   92.09 %     97.69 %   96.56 %
Effective tax rate   8.06 %   4.20 %   11.98 %   6.82 %   12.25 %     6.26 %   10.83 %
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   988     986     996     987     1009       988     1009  
                 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $ 8,776,002   $ 8,550,855   $ 8,535,732   $ 8,287,813   $ 7,924,597     $ 8,663,429   $ 7,915,763  
Loans/leases   6,779,075     6,598,614     6,483,572     6,476,512     6,219,980       6,688,844     6,192,700  
Deposits   6,687,188     6,595,453     6,485,154     6,342,339     6,292,481       6,641,324     6,236,374  
Total stockholders' equity   921,986     903,371     852,163     837,734     816,882       912,679     805,845  
                 
                 
                 
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 and the subsequent decline in the third quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns
                 



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
              
                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 13,065 $ 183 5.54 %   $ 19,955 $ 269 5.42 %   $ 16,976 $ 223 5.27 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   80,998   1,139 5.66 %     91,557   1,200 5.27 %     90,814   1,123 4.96 %
Investment securities - taxable   377,747   4,286 4.53 %     373,540   4,261 4.55 %     342,991   3,693 4.30 %
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   704,761   9,462 5.37 %     685,969   9,349 5.45 %     577,494   6,217 4.31 %
Restricted investment securities   43,398   869 7.92 %     38,085   674 7.00 %     35,031   506 5.71 %
Loans (1)     6,779,075   112,719 6.69 %     6,598,614   107,673 6.56 %     6,219,980   93,159 6.01 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,999,044 $ 128,658 6.46 %   $ 7,807,720 $ 123,426 6.35 %   $ 7,283,286 $ 104,921 5.78 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,649,625 $ 40,924 3.54 %   $ 4,529,325 $ 39,072 3.47 %   $ 3,965,592 $ 27,227 2.75 %
Time deposits     1,091,870   12,128 4.47 %     1,107,622   12,345 4.48 %     1,190,440   11,219 3.78 %
Short-term borrowings   1,622   21 5.18 %     1,763   23 5.16 %     1,980   34 6.82 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   464,231   6,238 5.32 %     355,220   4,738 5.28 %     211,593   2,653 4.96 %
Subordinated debentures   233,207   3,582 6.14 %     233,101   3,480 5.97 %     232,782   3,303 5.68 %
Junior subordinated debentures   48,774   688 5.58 %     48,742   692 5.62 %     48,647   738 6.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,489,329 $ 63,581 3.93 %   $ 6,275,773 $ 60,350 3.86 %   $ 5,651,034 $ 45,174 3.20 %
                         
Net interest income (1)   $ 65,077       $ 63,076       $ 59,747  
Net interest margin (2)     2.82 %       2.82 %       2.93 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.27 %       3.25 %       3.29 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.26 %       3.24 %       3.28 %
                         
                         
    For the Six Months Ended        
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023    
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost        
                         
    (dollars in thousands)        
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 16,510 $ 452 5.41 %   $ 18,119 $ 457 5.09 %        
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   86,277   2,339 5.45 %     82,246   1,945 4.77 %        
Investment securities - taxable   375,644   8,546 4.54 %     337,844   7,059 4.17 %        
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   695,365   18,813 5.41 %     598,244   13,009 4.35 %        
Restricted investment securities   40,742   1,543 7.49 %     36,391   1,018 5.56 %        
Loans (1)     6,688,844   220,392 6.63 %     6,192,700   181,707 5.92 %        
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,903,382 $ 252,085 6.41 %   $ 7,265,544 $ 205,195 5.69 %        
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,589,479 $ 80,027 3.51 %   $ 4,016,217 $ 51,003 2.56 %        
Time deposits     1,099,746   24,473 4.48 %     1,031,062   17,222 3.37 %        
Short-term borrowings   1,688   44 5.19 %     4,642   132 5.75 %        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   409,725   10,977 5.30 %     253,729   6,174 4.84 %        
Subordinated debentures   233,154   7,062 6.06 %     232,731   6,615 5.68 %        
Junior subordinated debentures   48,758   1,381 5.60 %     48,630   1,433 5.86 %        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,382,550 $ 123,964 3.90 %   $ 5,587,011 $ 82,579 2.97 %        
                         
Net interest income (1)   $ 128,121       $ 122,616          
Net interest margin (2)     2.82 %       3.05 %        
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.26 %       3.40 %        
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.24 %       3.38 %        
                         
                         
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
                         



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 84,470   $ 87,200   $ 87,669   $ 85,797   $ 86,573  
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS   498     (3,377 )   266     175     (2,277 )
Credit loss expense   4,343     3,736     2,519     3,260     3,313  
Loans/leases charged off   (1,751 )   (3,560 )   (3,354 )   (1,816 )   (1,947 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   146     471     100     253     135  
Ending balance $ 87,706   $ 84,470   $ 87,200   $ 87,669   $ 85,797  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 33,546   $ 29,439   $ 32,753   $ 34,568   $ 26,062  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   87     142     86     -     83  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   33,633     29,581     32,839     34,568     26,145  
Other real estate owned   369     784     1,347     120     -  
Other repossessed assets   512     962     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 34,514   $ 31,327   $ 34,186   $ 34,688   $ 26,145  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.39 %   0.36 %   0.40 %   0.41 %   0.32 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.33 %   1.33 %   1.33 %   1.39 %   1.41 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   260.77 %   285.55 %   265.54 %   253.61 %   328.16 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.02 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.03 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2)          
Special mention $ 85,096   $ 111,729   $ 125,308   $ 128,052   $ 117,761  
Substandard (3)   80,345     70,841     70,425     72,550     67,192  
Doubtful (3)   -     -     -     -     -  
    Total Criticized loans (4) $ 165,441   $ 182,570   $ 195,733   $ 200,602   $ 184,953  
           
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)   1.17 %   1.07 %   1.08 %   1.10 %   1.05 %
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (4)   2.41 %   2.75 %   2.99 %   3.04 %   2.90 %
           
           
           
           
(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring.
(2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(4) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
           



QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                         
                         
      For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended  
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,  
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023  
      (dollars in thousands)  
                         
  TOTAL ASSETS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,559,049     $ 2,618,727     $ 2,611,832            
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     359,012       350,801       322,838            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,428,267       2,423,936       2,389,623            
  Community State Bank     1,531,109       1,445,230       1,332,966            
  Guaranty Bank     2,369,754       2,327,985       2,179,844            
                         
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,100,520     $ 2,161,515     $ 2,166,249            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,721,564       1,757,353       1,791,861            
  Community State Bank     1,188,551       1,187,926       1,073,907            
  Guaranty Bank     1,791,448       1,743,514       1,653,299            
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,107,605     $ 2,046,038     $ 1,925,162            
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     363,897       354,815       328,479            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,736,438       1,680,127       1,728,280            
  Community State Bank     1,162,686       1,113,070       1,025,844            
  Guaranty Bank     1,847,658       1,809,101       1,700,034            
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     100 %     95 %     89 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     101 %     96 %     96 %          
  Community State Bank     98 %     94 %     96 %          
  Guaranty Bank     103 %     104 %     103 %          
                         
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     82 %     78 %     74 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     72 %     69 %     72 %          
  Community State Bank     76 %     77 %     77 %          
  Guaranty Bank     78 %     78 %     78 %          
                         
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.43 %     1.40 %     1.44 %          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.86 %     3.75 %     3.46 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.38 %     1.34 %     1.41 %          
  Community State Bank     1.08 %     1.12 %     1.27 %          
  Guaranty Bank     1.13 %     1.15 %     0.22 %          
                         
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     0.88 %     0.79 %     0.82 %     0.84 %     1.02 %  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2.94 %     3.09 %     3.52 %     3.01 %     3.30 %  
  Community State Bank     1.26 %     1.25 %     1.42 %     1.25 %     1.46 %  
  Guaranty Bank     1.42 %     0.88 %     0.97 %     1.15 %     0.99 %  
                         
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.39 %     3.31 %     3.28 %     3.35 %     3.36 %  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.75 %     3.77 %     3.69 %     3.76 %     3.86 %  
  Community State Bank     3.72 %     3.75 %     3.90 %     3.74 %     3.94 %  
  Guaranty Bank (3)     2.99 %     2.98 %     3.10 %     2.99 %     3.30 %  
                         
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET                      
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (8 )  
  Community State Bank     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (2 )     70    
  Guaranty Bank     301       396       168       697       965    
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)     (32 )     (32 )     (33 )     (64 )     (65 )  
                         
(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.  
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.  
(3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 3.11 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  
(4) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.  
                         



QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                       
    As of  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                      
                       
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 936,319     $ 907,342     $ 886,596     $ 828,383     $ 822,689    
Less: Intangible assets     151,468       152,158       152,848       153,564       154,255    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 784,851     $ 755,184     $ 733,748     $ 674,819     $ 668,434    
                       
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 8,871,991     $ 8,599,549     $ 8,538,894     $ 8,540,057     $ 8,226,673    
Less: Intangible assets     151,468       152,158       152,848       153,564       154,255    
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 8,720,523     $ 8,447,391     $ 8,386,046     $ 8,386,493     $ 8,072,418    
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   9.00 %     8.94 %     8.75 %     8.05 %     8.28 %  
                       
                       
                       
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  
                       



QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                               
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)   2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   2024   2023  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
Net income (GAAP)   $ 29,114     $ 26,726     $ 32,855     $ 25,121     $ 28,425     $ 55,840     $ 55,582    
                               
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                              
Income:                              
Securities gains (losses), net     -       -       -       -       9       -       (356 )  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     (145 )     (144 )     (460 )     (265 )     66       (288 )     (272 )  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (145 )   $ (144 )   $ (460 )   $ (265 )   $ 75     $ (288 )   $ (628 )  
                               
Expense:                              
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       -       -       -       -       -       164    
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 164    
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 28,350     $ 56,128     $ 56,374    
                               
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 28,350     $ 56,128     $ 56,374    
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,814,814       16,783,348       16,734,080       16,717,303       16,701,950       16,799,081       16,739,120    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,921,854       16,910,675       16,875,952       16,847,951       16,799,527       16,916,264       16,870,830    
                               
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                              
Basic   $ 1.74     $ 1.60     $ 1.99     $ 1.52     $ 1.70     $ 3.34     $ 3.37    
Diluted   $ 1.73     $ 1.59     $ 1.97     $ 1.51     $ 1.69     $ 3.32     $ 3.34    
                               
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 28,350     $ 56,128     $ 56,374    
                               
Average Assets   $ 8,776,002     $ 8,550,855     $ 8,535,732     $ 8,287,813     $ 7,924,597     $ 8,663,429     $ 7,915,763    
                               
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.33 %     1.26 %     1.56 %     1.23 %     1.43 %     1.30 %     1.42 %  
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     12.69 %     11.90 %     15.64 %     12.12 %     13.88 %     12.30 %     13.99 %  
                               
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                              
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 56,163     $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 55,255     $ 53,205     $ 110,862     $ 110,015    
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)     8,914       8,377       7,954       7,771       6,542       17,259       12,601    
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 65,077     $ 63,076     $ 63,690     $ 63,026     $ 59,747     $ 128,121     $ 122,616    
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     268       363       673       539       134       631       962    
Adjusted net interest income   $ 64,809     $ 62,713     $ 63,017     $ 62,487     $ 59,613     $ 127,490     $ 121,654    
                               
Average earning assets   $ 7,999,044     $ 7,807,720     $ 7,631,035     $ 7,573,785     $ 7,283,286     $ 7,903,382     $ 7,265,544    
                               
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.82 %     2.82 %     2.90 %     2.89 %     2.93 %     2.82 %     3.05 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.27 %     3.25 %     3.32 %     3.31 %     3.29 %     3.26 %     3.40 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.26 %     3.24 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.24 %     3.38 %  
                               
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                              
                               
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 49,888     $ 50,690     $ 60,938     $ 51,081     $ 49,727     $ 100,578     $ 98,512    
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 56,163     $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 55,255     $ 53,205     $ 110,862     $ 110,015    
Noninterest income (GAAP)     30,889       26,858       47,729       26,593       32,520       57,747       58,362    
Total income   $ 87,052     $ 81,557     $ 103,465     $ 81,848     $ 85,725     $ 168,609     $ 168,377    
                               
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     57.31 %     62.15 %     58.90 %     62.41 %     58.01 %     59.65 %     58.51 %  
                               
                               
                               
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21%.  
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.  
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.  
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  
                               



Primary Logo

You just read:

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $29.1 Million for the Second Quarter of 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more