Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The call ID is 4674653.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio
Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients. We have built our commercial portfolio through acquisition or licensing of approved products. Our comprehensive commercial capabilities include marketing through both a sales force and a non-personal promotion model, market access through payor contracting, and trade and distribution. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


