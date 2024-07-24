President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Chickasaw Nation

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Chickasaw Nation to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms from March 14-15, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Tribal Nation on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Chickasaw Nation.

Maona N. Ngwira has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further assessments.