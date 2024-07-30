Falcon Wealth Planning Appoints Kurt Myers as Head of San Diego Office
Veteran Financial Planner to Enhance Client Services in San Diego
[Kurt's] leadership in our San Diego office will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-notch financial planning services to the community.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning, a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), is excited to introduce Kurt Myers, CFP®, as a Financial Planner. Kurt will lead Falcon’s expansion in Southern California by heading the new San Diego office, bringing his extensive experience and expertise to serve clients in the area.
Kurt joins Falcon Wealth with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. His distinguished career includes key positions at renowned firms such as Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and Mass Mutual Financial Group. Specializing in financial planning and investment management, Kurt provides clients with strategic and personalized financial solutions.
"We’re glad to welcome Kurt Myers to the Falcon Wealth Planning team," said Gabriel Shahin, President of Falcon Wealth Planning. "He brings a wealth of knowledge, and his dedication to developing long-term client relationships and his passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals align perfectly with our mission. His leadership in our San Diego office will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-notch financial planning services to the community."
"I chose to join Falcon Wealth Planning because they prioritize building long-term relationships with clients to achieve their financial goals," said Kurt Myers. "I'm excited to help establish Falcon Wealth Planning in San Diego and look forward to providing comprehensive financial planning to individuals, families, and business owners. My goal is to educate clients and help them improve their quality of life through sound financial planning."
In addition to his professional achievements, Kurt is deeply involved in community service. He serves as the President of the San Diego County Citizens’ Scholarship Foundation (SDCCSF), a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors with financial need who will be attending colleges or universities in the San Diego area. Reflecting on his past accomplishments, Kurt highlights his ability to lead a team of volunteers to provide hundreds of scholarships annually. Outside work, Kurt enjoys international travel, snow skiing, hiking, golfing, frequent gym workouts, relaxing at the beach, gardening, and spending time with his significant other, Sami Martinez, their three sons, and their two dogs, Murphy and Nacho.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a leading financial planning firm that provides clients with personalized and comprehensive financial advice. Our team of certified professionals is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals through strategic planning and ongoing support.
