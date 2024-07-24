P2P payments Know Reasons Why P2P payments Market Peaking Huge Growth with Dwolla, CurrencyFair, Google
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the P2P payments Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% from 2023 to 2030
Stay up-to-date with Global P2P payments Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on P2P payments covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The P2P payments explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are PayPal Holding Inc. (United States), Tencent (China), Square Inc. (United States), Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States), Early Warning Services, LLC (United States), Dwolla Inc. (United States), TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom), CurrencyFair LTD (Australia), Razorpay (India), Google Inc. (United States), PopMoney (United States), Facebook Inc. (United States)
Nidhi Bhawsar
Identify the impact of external forces impacting the industry growth especially in foreign markets, government, policies and regulations, consumer incomes and spending habits, new products entering in the market and their impact on the various industry players’ products.
P2P payments Market Overview
Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the userâ€™s banks account. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.
Market Trends:
Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region
Technology Advancement in P2P Payment
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment
Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User
Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders
Market Opportunities:
Rapid Adoption Of P2P Payment
P2P Payment App Being Widely Used For Various Application Such As Retail Payment, Travel & Hospitality Payment, Transportation & Logistics Payments As Well As Energy & Utilities Payments.
Market Restraints:
Improved Flexibility Requirement Among P2P Payment Services
Increase In Support From Public Authorities
Highlighted of P2P payments Market Segments and Sub-Segment:
P2P payments Market by Key Players: PayPal Holding Inc. (United States), Tencent (China), Square Inc. (United States), Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States), Early Warning Services, LLC (United States), Dwolla Inc. (United States), TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom), CurrencyFair LTD (Australia), Razorpay (India), Google Inc. (United States), PopMoney (United States), Facebook Inc. (United States)
P2P payments Market by Types: Airtime transfer & ToUps,Money transfers & Payments,Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing
P2P payments Market by End-User/Application: Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation &Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
On October 25, 2022, Jack Henry™ Launches Standalone, Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments, Jack Henry’s offering provides a flexible, convenient way to send money to virtually anyone. Unlike closed-loop solutions, open-loop solutions do not require senders and receivers to belong to the same payment network.
The study is a source of reliable data on Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain, and investor analysis.
Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.
Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.
Key Points in the Market: The key features of this P2P payments market report include production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.
Basic Questions Answered
*who are the key market players in the P2P payments Market?
*What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the P2P payments Market?
*What are the major Segments by Types for P2P payments
*What are the major applications of P2P payments
*Which P2P payments technologies will top the market in the next decade?
