New franchisor Larks selects Axia for public relations agency

The eatertainment venue, cocktail bar and locally inspired restaurant features shuffleboard, nostalgic games and state-of-the-art fun for all ages

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larks Entertainment, a unique “eatertainment” venue that combines a cocktail bar and a locally inspired restaurant with nostalgic games and shuffleboard, has partnered with Axia Public Relations to handle its national public relations. Axia will help Larks raise awareness through media coverage of its innovative concept and exciting offerings.



Larks offers a unique experience for guests of all ages, blending classic games with modern entertainment in a vibrant atmosphere. Their first location in Fairview, Texas, (near Dallas) has already become a hit, and new locations are set to open soon in cities across the country, including Nashville, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; San Antonio; San Diego; St. Petersburg, Florida; Boston and Atlanta.

"We are thrilled to partner with Axia to share our story and highlight the unique experiences Larks provides," said Curt Skallerup, Larks’ CEO, president and co-founder. "Their expertise in public relations and earned media coverage will help us reach a broader audience and attract franchise opportunities in key markets."

Forbes Magazine named Axia one of America's Best PR Agencies, and the World Communications Forum named Axia's CEO, Jason Mudd, North America's Best PR Leader. Axia is an award-winning PR agency with a proven track record of helping family entertainment centers build and protect great reputations. The agency's helpful PR experts increase awareness, understanding, trust and consideration through news, social media and web content strategies, tactics and measurement programs.

"We are excited to partner with Larks and help them achieve their goals through our strategic public relations programs," Mudd said. "Larks has a new and exciting family entertainment center concept that resonates with families, friends, couples and business executives looking for unique entertainment experiences. We're eager to help them tell their story and connect with critical audiences in meaningful ways."

For more information about Larks, visit www.larksentertainment.com . For more information about Axia, visit www.axiapr.com .

News Media Contact: Kasey Klee, Axia Public Relations for Larks Entertainment, 607-425-9501 voice/text