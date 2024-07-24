BioSteel Sports Inc. Announced as Title Sponsor of PGA TOUR Americas' BioSteel Championship in Ontario
BioSteel sponsors the BioSteel Championship, PGA TOUR Americas’ event in Windsor, Ontario, August 1-4, 2024
We are excited to sponsor the BioSteel Championship, aligning with our mission to provide clean, healthy hydration and sports nutrition globally.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSteel Sports Inc. proudly announces its title sponsorship of the BioSteel Championship, PGA TOUR Americas’ premier annual event in Windsor, Ontario. Formerly known as the Windsor Championship (2018, 2019, 2023), the 2024 BioSteel Championship is set to take place from August 1-4 at the esteemed Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor.
— Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel
The BioSteel Championship boasts a rich history of showcasing top-tier golfing talent, with past participants including PGA TOUR members Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Paul Barjon, and Hayden Springer, the 2023 Fortinet Cup champion. Since its inception in 2018, the tournament has successfully raised over $250,000 for local charities and generated an impressive $3 million in economic impact for the Windsor community.
“We’re thrilled to partner with PGA TOUR Americas and look forward to continuing to positively impact the Windsor community as we showcase the next generation of PGA TOUR players,” said Adam Wagner, tournament director for the BioSteel Championship. “With the support of an industry leader such as BioSteel, the BioSteel Championship will raise significant funds for charity, showcase our fantastic city, generate economic activity, and instill civic pride.”
Founded in Toronto in 2009, BioSteel has emerged as a leading provider of premium, healthy hydration and sports nutrition designed to support a healthy, active lifestyle. The company is renowned for its commitment to clean ingredients that enhance performance and recovery, making it a trailblazer in the sports and fitness industry.
"We are thrilled to announce our title sponsorship for the BioSteel Championship on PGA TOUR Americas,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to provide clean, healthy hydration and sports nutrition to athletes and active individuals around the world. The BioSteel Championship embodies excellence, dedication, and peak performance — values that align perfectly with BioSteel’s commitment to supporting athletes at every level. We look forward to an exciting tournament ahead and to keeping the players and fans fueled with our premium hydration and sports nutrition products.”
The BioSteel Championship is a highly anticipated 72-hole event featuring 156 players competing for a $225,000 purse and earning points toward the season-long Fortinet Cup points list. The top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup standings at the end of the 16-event season will earn Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2025 season.
About PGA TOUR Americas:
PGA TOUR Americas is an international tour that offers professional golfers competitive opportunities, preparing them to advance their careers on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. The 2024 schedule includes 16 events – six in Latin America and 10 in North America – with the inaugural season culminating in September with the Fortinet Cup Championship, where the top 10 players on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.
Follow PGA TOUR Americas on X (@PGATOURAmericas, @PGATAmericasESP), Instagram (@pgatouramericas, @pgatouramericasesp), and online in English or Spanish.
About BioSteel:
BioSteel is a leading provider of premium hydration and sports nutrition designed to support a healthy and active lifestyle. Founded in Toronto in 2009, BioSteel is dedicated to using clean ingredients to promote better performance and recovery. After a successful turnaround from bankruptcy, BioSteel's products are now available in all major retailers across Canada and select retailers in the United States. For more information, visit BioSteel.com.
