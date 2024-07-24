DNR seeks comment on proposed restrictions on introduced and removal of plant life administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for restrictions on introduction and removal of plant life.

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapter 54 titled Restrictions on Introduction and Removal of Plant Life. This chapter has been revised to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiency, and update the permitting process for cities and counties to reduce regulatory burdens. Specifically, it is proposed to remove the requirement that cities and counties obtain a permit to use chemicals to remove aquatic vegetation from water intake structures, as long as the cities and counties are operating under a vegetation management plan approved by the department. In addition, it is proposed that the chapter remove the ability of the public or any entity to request a permit to introduce aquatic plants into public waters.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 31, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to: Randy.Schultz@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr. gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/ Administrative-Rules.