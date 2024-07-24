Submit Release
DNR seeks comment on proposed regulated vehicle, snowmobile, and vessel bonding administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for All-terrain vehicle, off-road motorcycle, off-road utility vehicles, and vessel bonding. 

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapter 50 titled All-Terrain Vehicle, Off-Road Motorcycle, Off-Road Utility Vehicle, Snowmobile, and Vessel Bonding.  This chapter has been revised to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiency, and revise the bonding process to reduce burdens on customers with low-value vehicles.  Specifically, the rules propose that if an all-terrain vehicle, off-road motorcycle, off-road utility vehicle, snowmobile, or vessel has a department-determined value of $1000 or less and is over 15 years old, the department may allow the registration of the vehicle without a bond.  

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 31, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to: Karmin.Klingenberg@dnr.iowa.gov.  Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/Administrative-Rules.

