Brunswick Corporation Recognized as One of America’s Best Midsize Companies by TIME, Ranking No.1 in Category and in Top 10 Percent Overall

METTAWA, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE:BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, has been recognized on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Midsize Companies for 2024. Of the 500 companies recognized, Brunswick ranked No. 1 within the Engineering and Manufacturing category and 27th overall. This award reflects Brunswick’s exceptional performance in three focus areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top companies on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Midsize Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our talent is one of our many competitive advantages and we continue to foster a highly engaged global workforce that embodies our Next Never Rests attitude. What is even more rewarding is that this award highlights three critical areas of importance for our culture – our employees, financial stability, and corporate sustainability.”

The selection process involved evaluating companies on more than 15 different criteria. All companies considered are based in the United States and have revenue ranging from $100 million to $10 billion in 2022 and 2023.

This award adds to several recent awards received by Brunswick reflecting a consistent focus on providing an exceptional workplace experience, including Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces; Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers 2024; and Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Mental Wellbeing.

To view the full ranking of TIME’s America’s Best Midsize Companies, click here . And to learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to employee culture, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits .

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com .

Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003