Caroline DeBerry selected as Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP
Caroline DeBerry honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caroline DeBerry, Founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, was recently selected as Top Founder and CEO of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
With close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. DeBerry is a published author and founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, which provides strategy, communications, and operations / scalability consulting. As chief executive officer, she collaborates with nonprofit and for-profit clients in the healthcare and defense industries and academia. She has been involved in government and public service having been a senior congressional staffer, senior federal analyst, small business owner, and nonprofit chief officer and vice president. Her impressive array of positions includes Vice President of Paragon Health Institute, which was founded to research real, tangible solutions and changes in health policies.
She was former CXO for an international nonprofit that involved regular work with the Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, the US Surgeon General’s office, among others and extensive work with HHS and states regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. She was a Senior Legislative Assistant to a Congressman John J. Duncan, Jr., former senior federal analyst (PhD level on GS scale) in the Executive Branch, successful advocate and drafter of multiple legislative victories (federal and state), published author, ghostwriter, editor (books, news articles, etc.), speaker on radio shows and webinars, and an external affairs expert involving Cabinet Secretaries such as Sonny Perdue and Tom Price, Members of Congress, the White House, senior military leadership, industry leaders, among others.
Ms. DeBerry authored the published book, The Renewal of Independence: The Nation's Renewed Dependence on Independence. In addition, she also wrote, illustrated, and self-published a children's book, The Reflect: The Beginning. Most recently, she assisted Congressman Duncan with the publication of his book, From Batboy to Congressman.
Ms. DeBerry’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to community development, business strategy and development, program development, health policy, project management, speech writing, legislative relations, and politics. Ms. DeBerry earned her Bachelor’s degree in U.S. Government from Freed-Hardeman University and started her Juris Doctor (JD) at Faulkner’s Jones School of Law.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. DeBerry has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was selected by Marquis Who’s Who in the field of Government and Public Policy. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Founder and CEO of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. DeBerry volunteered as a temporary registrar in the City of Alexandria. She was trained by the Mount Vernon’s Ladies Association to be a volunteer to George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate. She has served as a hostess at the Georgia Governor’s mansion. From 2004-2008, Ms. DeBerry volunteered at events for President George W. Bush, served as a volunteer legislative aide to a state representative, and volunteered for multiple federal and state campaigns.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. DeBerry for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. DeBerry attributes her success to God and her faith, her perseverance, work ethic, family, and the amazing mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys writing, drawing, painting, and spending time with her friends and family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.tenagrity-solutions.com/about
