Increase in need for low-cost, convenient, and flexible security solutions and rise in awareness about IT security fuel the SSL VPN Market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why Invest in The SSL VPN Market Share Expected to Achieve USD 12.6 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global SSL VPN market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for secure remote access for employees, customer, & business, growing incidences of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and increase in BYOD trend have boosted the growth of global SSL VPN market. However, the vulnerability of SSL protocol to external threats and lack of host security software installments on endpoint devices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness about data security among organizations is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global SSL VPN market is segmented on the basis of mode of remote access, component, organization size, and geography. Based on the mode of remote access, the market is divided into clientless, thin-client, and tunnel. The tunnel mode segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market. However, the thin-client mode segment is projected to 8.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the component, the market is divided into software and services. The software segment dominated the market 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% through 2023.

Based on the organization, the market is segmented into large and small & mid-size. The large organization segment held the lion's share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, small & mid-size organization segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the study period.

North America accounted for the major share of SSL VPN market. The region witnesses huge technological growth in the recent years, which requires strict regulatory compliance to protect the valuable information. This has led to increased adoption of SSL VPN products in the region to effectively monitor cybercrimes and external as well as internal threats.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pulse Secure, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, QNO Technology, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., and Symantec Corporation.

Key Findings of the Study:

● By mode of remote access, the tunnel mode segment led the highest global SSL VPN market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.

● By component, the service segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the SSL VPN market forecast period.

● Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

