Grothman Opens Hearing on Wasteful Spending Within the Department of Defense

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) delivered opening remarks at a subcommittee hearing titled “Wasteful Spending and Inefficiencies: Examining DoD Platform Performance and Costs.” In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Grothman highlighted how numerous Department of Defense (DoD) programs are plagued by cost overruns, design delays, and performance issues. He pointed out DoD’s lack of financial accountability has led to rampant waste and abuse of taxpayer funds. He concluded by emphasizing the American people deserve to know their tax dollars are being spent wisely and our service members have the best tools available to protect our nation.

Below are Subcommittee Chairman Grothman’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

Good morning. I want to thank everyone for being here today, and I appreciate the witnesses who have taken the time to join us for this important discussion.

The purpose of today’s hearing is to address the ongoing issues of wasteful spending within the Department of Defense.

Specifically, we are focused on the performance and costs of several platforms.

At the Department of Defense, “platform” is a term of art describing specific vehicles, facilities, or equipment used to accomplish a particular mission.

As stewards of taxpayer dollars, it is our duty to ensure that every cent spent by DOD contributes to the safety and security of our nation in the most efficient manner.

Let’s start by acknowledging the stark reality we face.

There are so many DOD programs that are plagued by cost overruns, design delays, and performance issues.

Sadly, this Subcommittee has had no shortage of programs to examine when it comes to oversight of DOD.

Just last month this Subcommittee had a hearing regarding the V-22 Osprey program, which despite its unique capabilities, has been marred by mechanical issues and a troubling safety record.

Last year we examined various shipbuilding issues, such as the Littoral Combat Ship platform. This platform has seen costs soar from an estimated $200 million per unit to around $600 million.

Even worse, these ships have suffered from structural defects and engine failures, resulting in several being decommissioned after only a few years of service.

Today, we will also discuss other platforms that are often overly praised so much so that we ignore the issues they face.

For example, the Gerald R. Ford-class Aircraft Carriers platform has experienced significant waste.

Initially projected at $13.3 billion, the costs have ballooned to $120 billion for the program, with technical problems delaying full deployment by fifteen years.

These carriers are supposed to be the backbone of our naval capabilities, yet they are failing to meet basic operational expectations.

Additionally, we must also ensure that DOD is addressing the rapidly evolving threats of the future while also being cost effective.

The American taxpayer cannot afford to spend millions of dollars on single-shot missiles when a more cost-effective solution would exist to counter hundred-dollar drones.

We must also address the larger systemic issues within DOD that allow such waste and inefficiencies to persist.

The Department has consistently failed comprehensive audits, revealing significant problems in accounting and data management.

The lack of financial accountability leads to waste and abuse of taxpayer funds.

To address these issues, we must implement stronger oversight and enforcement mechanisms within DOD.

Both contractors and DOD officials must be held accountable for cost overruns, delays, and performance issues.

We must ensure that program managers have the proper authority and resources needed to effectively manage these programs and make necessary changes as problems arise.

I hope our witnesses today can shine a light on issues within the defense procurement process and help us understand what needs to be done to ensure that our military is equipped with reliable, cost-effective systems.

The American people deserve to know that their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent wisely and that our service members have the best tools available to protect our nation.

This is hearing is not just about pointing out problems but finding solutions.

We owe it to our service members, our taxpayers, and our country to get this right.

Thank you again to our witnesses for being here today, and I look forward to a productive discussion.