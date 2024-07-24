TINNA JACKSON SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Tinna Jackson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated executive coach, accredited emotional intelligence expert, and operations strategist Tinna Jackson was recently selected as Empowered Woman Of The Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
This elite IAOTP honor is reserved for select women who are chosen based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Jackson will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With a decades-long career spanning the federal government, nonprofits and the private sector, Jackson is an operational excellence and strategic planning trailblazer. Her unmatched ability to establish genuine connections enables her to assemble diverse talent for crucial management and executive roles. Her commitment, however, lies in empowering mission-focused executives to attain successful outcomes and innovating solutions to achieve strategic objectives across diverse political spectrums.
As founder and principal of Washington, D.C.-based Jackson Consulting Group LLC, Jackson is a dynamic, results-driven leader passionate about clearing the path to success by transforming leadership and organizational management obstacles into opportunities. More specifically, the firm's Fractional Executive Services and leadership coaching solutions are tailor-made for organizations looking to optimize operations and enhance efficiency. She propels growing organizations and decision-makers towards success by executing operations overhauls, pioneering process improvements and nurturing positive organizational cultures.
Jackson's "Empowered Woman Award" emphasizes the importance of coaching executives to become more emotionally intelligent leaders. She is a proud member of esteemed organizations such as the Center for Executive Coaching, the International Coaching Federation, and the Forbes Coaches Council. Additionally, Ms. Jackson was displayed on the Nasdaq Billboard in NYC, highlighting her achievements.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Tinna Jackson as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
Jackson's personal and professional experiences navigating Washington D.C.'s challenging government, nonprofit and private sectors lie at the heart of her resiliency and growth, driving her work with determination and grit.
"I'm dedicated to the individuals and teams desiring to deepen their self-awareness through preparation, fueled by their ambitions," said Jackson. "Being a part of their transformative journey drives my passion to develop more leaders striving for meaningful change."
For more information, please visit: https://tinnajackson.com/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international, boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and serve as influencers to others in their fields.
This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube