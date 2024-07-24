Biden-Harris Administration Awards $45.1 Million to Expand Mental Health and Substance Use Services Across the Lifespan

Funding will also improve opportunities for historically underserved populations and support recovery for individuals and communities affected by substance use disorders.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced grant awards totaling $45.1 million, of which $15.3 million will fund services specifically for children and youth. This funding highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to address the mental health and overdose crises – two key pillars of the President’s Unity Agenda for the Nation.

Youth wellness continues to be a key focus area for HHS and SAMHSA, and $15.3 million of these funding awards will go specifically to serve children, through supporting their mental health in school settings, serving children and families who have experienced traumatic events and grief, and providing services specific to young people of transitional ages who are at risk for, or have serious mental health conditions.

“Be it fostering wellness in young people, caring for the unhoused, facilitating treatment and more, this funding directly supports the needs of our neighbors,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “These investments will empower communities to implement effective solutions that promote long-term healing and resilience.”

“I am especially pleased that children and their families who have experienced traumatic events will receive the services necessary to begin their journey of healing,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA, “These significant investments will directly improve children’s lives and build a brighter future for our nation.”

The $45.1 million in awards include a variety of behavioral health initiatives in addition to youth wellness supports:

These grant awards align with SAMHSA’s mission to lead public health and service delivery efforts that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and supports to foster recovery while ensuring equitable access and better outcomes.

