OUTLAW RENAISSANCE MAN MIKE SCHIKORA RETURNS WITH "LAST ROSE OF SUMMER" AVAILABLE TODAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- It's been twelve years since Texas troubadour Mike Schikora released new music. The jack-of-all trades journeyman (a master of carpentry, culinary, and equestrian pursuits) returns to his primary passion, music.
Schikora is pleased to release his latest single, “Last Rose Of Summer,” available today from digital music providers and streaming platforms. This is the debut single from his album, OUTLAW FROM THE SOUTH, released earlier this year. The single (co-written by Schikora and Rory Payne) is a mid-tempo romantic love letter painted on a classic country canvas. It tells the tale of a distant relative's marriage proposal with a lone rose picked in the last days of summer.
"Last Rose of Summer" is available for streaming and download HERE.
As he returned to the music fold, Schikora relied on the assistance of old friends Michael Bonagura and Kathie Baillie of the GRAMMY-NOMINATED ‘90s group Baillie & The Boys. In addition to producing and writing multiple tracks for the album, they appear on “Last Rose of Summer.” Michael Bonagura played acoustic guitar and harmonica on the track. Kathie Baillie and Lance Hoppen (Orleans) supported Schikora on vocals. Many of Nashville’s finest also make an appearance on OUTLAW FROM THE SOUTH, notably Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Joe Perry), Gabe Klein, and Kenny Zarider on keys, bassists Steve Mackey (Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Peter Frampton) and Mark Fain (Ricky Skaggs, John Fogerty, Bruce Hornsby), Scott Sanders (Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson) on steel, guitarists Steve Shirley, Jedd Hughes, and Alyssa Bonagura (Steven Tyler, Jo Dee Messina), drummers Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson), Steve Brewster (Bob Seger, Amy Grant, Dierks Bently), and Greg Morrow (Blake Shelton, Don Henley, Joe Bonamassa).
Schikora also returned to PLA Media founded by the renowned Pam Lewis. “With my 4th studio album coming out I couldn’t think of anyone else I trusted in the music business to market and promote than Pam Lewis and PLA Media. She and her staff are ahead of the game. They go way beyond and above what an artist needs. I love how they think outside the box with creative ways for an artist to be heard,” he stated.
“I feel so blessed to help creative people, and one of the biggest compliments is clients who come back to PLA and refer others. I never take that for granted!" stated Lewis. We are delighted to welcome back the multi-faceted ‘real’ Montana-born cowboy."
ABOUT MIKE SCHIKORA:
Mike has opened for Guy Clark, Chely Wright, Alyssa Bonagura, Troy Cartwright, Austin Cunningham, Mark David Manders, and Baillie & The Boys. He has performed at SXSW three years in a row, and headlined the Kootenai River Rodeo in in 2012. He’s played numerous rodeos and music halls with his full band and as a solo artist throughout the country.
Mike Schikora has been featured in American Cowboy magazine, Dressage Today, The Horse Connection Magazine and his albums reviewed by Music Row magazine.
Currently, Mike resides in Farmersville, Texas, living in a barndominium with his horses and feral barncats where he spends his day building custom furniture and creating new music.
David Abdo
