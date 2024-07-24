Austin: Govalle listed among most “up-and-coming” neighborhoods in U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Govalle in Austin has been selected as one of the most up-and-coming neighbourhoods in the U.S. by TravelMag.com.
The travel website picked out 16 neighbourhoods across 16 different cities - out of 25 cities considered overall – based on a wide criteria, including the number of fashionable cocktail bars, coffee houses, eateries and boutiques, as well LGBTQ-friendly and vegan spots, that have popped up
in recent years.
Also taken into account was the amount of development that has occurred in each neighbourhood, both in its housing and general infrastructure, which has helped lead to a shift in demographics towards young professionals.
Situated in Austin’s eastern fringes, the small enclave of Govalle made the list thanks in part to the large number of trendy eateries and bars that have launched in the neighborhood in recent years. This, together with a burgeoning arts scene, at the centre of which is Canopy, an artistic community
comprising dozens of studios and galleries, helped secure the neighborhood a place in the top 16.
Also included is Deep Ellum in Dallas, home to a trio of distinctive giant robot sculptures and boasting a rich blues and jazz heritage. Today the focal point of its vibrant cultural scene can be found just east of downtown, where a continued proliferation of shops, galleries, theatres, restaurants, bars and live music venues sufficiently caught the eye of TravelMag’s editors to merit a spot on the list.
Elsewhere, the other 14 neighborhoods to make the cut include four that are located on the east coast of the U.S., namely Gowanus in south Brooklyn, NYC; Brewerytown in the northern reaches of Philadelphia, close to its famous zoo; Edgewood in northeast Washington D.C., three miles from
downtown; and Little River in the north of Miami, a few blocks from the Miami Design District.
The remaining 11 neighborhoods are situated either in central U.S., the west coast, or the south and include Buckman in Oregon, Butchertown in Louisville, Bywater in New Orleans, Corktown in Detroit, Frogtown in Los Angeles, Greenwood in Seattle, North Park in San Diego, Outer Sunset in San
Francisco, Pilsen in Chicago and Wedgewood-Houston in Nashville.
Please see the full story here, including all details regarding the methodology
https://www.travelmag.com/articles/up-and-coming-neighborhoods-usa-2024/
Paul Joseph
The travel website picked out 16 neighbourhoods across 16 different cities - out of 25 cities considered overall – based on a wide criteria, including the number of fashionable cocktail bars, coffee houses, eateries and boutiques, as well LGBTQ-friendly and vegan spots, that have popped up
in recent years.
Also taken into account was the amount of development that has occurred in each neighbourhood, both in its housing and general infrastructure, which has helped lead to a shift in demographics towards young professionals.
Situated in Austin’s eastern fringes, the small enclave of Govalle made the list thanks in part to the large number of trendy eateries and bars that have launched in the neighborhood in recent years. This, together with a burgeoning arts scene, at the centre of which is Canopy, an artistic community
comprising dozens of studios and galleries, helped secure the neighborhood a place in the top 16.
Also included is Deep Ellum in Dallas, home to a trio of distinctive giant robot sculptures and boasting a rich blues and jazz heritage. Today the focal point of its vibrant cultural scene can be found just east of downtown, where a continued proliferation of shops, galleries, theatres, restaurants, bars and live music venues sufficiently caught the eye of TravelMag’s editors to merit a spot on the list.
Elsewhere, the other 14 neighborhoods to make the cut include four that are located on the east coast of the U.S., namely Gowanus in south Brooklyn, NYC; Brewerytown in the northern reaches of Philadelphia, close to its famous zoo; Edgewood in northeast Washington D.C., three miles from
downtown; and Little River in the north of Miami, a few blocks from the Miami Design District.
The remaining 11 neighborhoods are situated either in central U.S., the west coast, or the south and include Buckman in Oregon, Butchertown in Louisville, Bywater in New Orleans, Corktown in Detroit, Frogtown in Los Angeles, Greenwood in Seattle, North Park in San Diego, Outer Sunset in San
Francisco, Pilsen in Chicago and Wedgewood-Houston in Nashville.
Please see the full story here, including all details regarding the methodology
https://www.travelmag.com/articles/up-and-coming-neighborhoods-usa-2024/
Paul Joseph
Allovoyages
email us here