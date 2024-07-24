In Pivotal Moment for the Nation, Top Government, Industry and Philanthropic Leaders Convene to Discuss Future of HBCUs

Speeches on Black education to be delivered by US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S.Regan, Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah Jones, Xerox CEO Steven Bandrowczak and Blue Meridian Partners President Jim Shelton

WASHINGTON, DC, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITE 2024: UNCF Summit for Black Higher Education kicks off in Atlanta on July 28. The five-day conference—convened by UNCF (United Negro College Fund)—is the premiere national convening advancing the missions of Black colleges and universities. This year’s Summit is expected to include representatives from more than 75 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their partners, funders and champions.

“UNITE 2024 will undoubtedly be our largest and most impactful Summit to date,” said Ed Smith-Lewis, UNCF’s senior vice president, Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Programs and leader of its Institute for Capacity Building. “We are at a pivotal crossroad, with America’s future on the line. It is exhilarating to see national leaders recognizing the crucial role HBCUs play as engines of transformation in our society.”

The Summit is expecting record attendance for a jam-packed agenda of sought-after speakers on the main stage and more than 140 breakout sessions and workshops —all supported by an unprecedented number of sponsors and supporters.

Speakers confirmed for UNITE 2024 include Pulitzer Prize winner and the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University Nikole Hannah Jones; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan; Associate Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University Ruha Benjamin; Xerox CEO Steven Bandrowczak; Blue Meridian Partners President Jim Shelton; prominent actor, activist and educator Lamman Rucker; and President Emerita of Spelman College and Bennett College Johnnetta Betsch Cole.

The Summit will feature the institutional signing ceremony for the much-anticipated fall 2024 launch of HBCUv, a new online learning and engagement platform built by and for Black colleges. Summit participants will also receive key updates on new initiatives to strengthen HBCU endowments, expand HBCU K-12 partnerships, and refresh UNCF’s groundbreaking HBCU economic impact report.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, UNCF will kick off UNITE 2024 on July 28 with a concert sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company featuring Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams and renowned singer-songwriter and actress Ledisi. To close the Summit on July 31, conference attendees and the surrounding community are invited to Homecoming, a celebration of HBCU culture that will feature a performance hip hop icon Chubb Rock.

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO, UNCF, emphasized that UNITE 2024 aims to drive forward critical issues and groundbreaking advancements. “The nation’s attention is rightfully on HBCUs,” Dr. Lomax stated. “Our community has achieved remarkable progress in recent years, but the potential for greater impact lies ahead. We eagerly anticipate engaging a wide cross-section of national leaders to explore how HBCUs will shape the next era of American life.”

Registration for the Summit is still available. Tickets to the full convening (July 28 - August 1) as well as individual tickets to the Celebration Concert (July 28) and Homecoming (July 31) may be found at uncficb.org.

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.

