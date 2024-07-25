Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Supports 4 Cricket Hope Camps for Summer 2024
Through our annual sponsorship of Cricket’s Hope, we facilitate the provision of restorative and trauma-informed care via art, camp, and specialized programming.”LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to announce its continued support for community partners Cricket’s Hope, by sponsoring four of their camps this summer.
In an effort to shine a light on the resilience of children and the power of community, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. sees this as an enriching effort to support individualized, strength-based prevention and healing programs for children affected by trauma.
“Through our annual sponsorship of Cricket’s Hope, we facilitate the provision of restorative and trauma-informed care via art, camp, and specialized programming.” Stated ABSI President, Andrew Patterson. “This summer, children attending the camps will benefit from these enriching activities, designed to promote healing and growth.”
One of the highlights for the children will be enjoying their favorite meal on the way back from camp. Every child will have a delightful experience at their consensus favorite stop, In-N-Out.
“In-N-Out is a great place because its menu covers such a broad swath of tastes,” offered Clinical Director, Natalie Taguchi-Solorio. “Children that want the usual offering of a burger and fries can get that, while others who might have a food allergy can get their meal easily made up in a way that is food friendly.”
Through this partnership, ABSI and Cricket’s Hope are working together to ensure that children can become their best and most resilient selves. Cricket’s Hope camps offer a unique blend of therapeutic activities and joyful experiences that contribute significantly to the well-being and development of each child.
About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. provides comprehensive behavioral services to individuals with autism and neurodiverse needs. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality of care through individualized programs that promote growth and success.
About Cricket’s Hope:
Cricket’s Hope is dedicated to providing trauma-informed care and restorative programs for children. Through art, camp, and specialized programming, Cricket’s Hope aims to support the healing and resilience of children affected by trauma.
