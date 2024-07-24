REGISTRATION OPENS FOR THE ADAO 20TH ANNIVERSARY ASBESTOS AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE
ADAO’s Annual Conference Focuses on the Intersection of Asbestos Prevention, Policy, and the Law
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), a leading nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, officially opened registration for its 20th Anniversary Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference. This year’s conference “Exploring the Intersection of Asbestos Prevention, Policy, and the Law” will take place Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM in Washington, D.C.
ADAO’s conference highlights how prevention, policy, and law must converge to end asbestos imports and use. More than 30 experts will discuss the latest in preventing and treating asbestos-caused illnesses such as mesothelioma and various cancers. The event will also cover global prevention and policy efforts, administrative law, and civil justice. Attendees will include artists, influencers, scholars, medical professionals, and scientific experts.
The event will culminate in a Gala Awards Dinner to celebrate two decades of advocacy and action to protect the public from asbestos and end asbestos-caused disease. ADAO champion and musician Jordan Zevon will perform.
“Our annual conference is a place to share life-saving knowledge and resources, hear from experts and advocates, honor those we've lost, and celebrate our victories,” said ADAO co-founder and president, Linda Reinstein. “We will delve into the latest challenges, opportunities, and future directions in asbestos policy and law. Gathering together has never been more crucial as we strive to ban asbestos imports and use in the United States as well as continue educating communities around the world,” she added.
The academic sessions are part of a comprehensive program designed to address the multifaceted issues surrounding asbestos. They cover historical achievements, current preventative measures, policy advancements, and legal strategies to combat asbestos-related diseases.
Session I: Two Decades of Advocacy: Milestones, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Session II: Asbestos Prevention and Health Impacts: Understanding, Identifying, and Advancing Diagnosis and Treatment Strategies
Session III: The Asbestos Policy Journey and Strategic Advocacy: Overcoming Challenges, Digital Storytelling, and ADAO's Multi-Track Strategies
Session IV: Navigating Asbestos Law: ADAO Legal Overview, Administrative and Civil Justice, Legislative Hearings, Docket Filings, and the Impact of High Court Decisions
The conference will feature the 2024 poster “Badges of Pain || Voices for Change” by Earl Dotter and the new “Shared Stories: How Asbestos Changed Our Lives Forever” book, with impactful stories from asbestos victims and their relatives.
Every year, over 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases, yet asbestos remains legal in the United States.
ADAO is proud to bring together a bipartisan coalition of supporters and speakers who recognize the critical need for asbestos awareness and prevention.
The academic conference and gala dinner will be held at the Marriott Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, Arlington, VA.
Register for the 2024 Conference.
ADAO conference sponsors include Platinum Sponsor: Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLP, Gold Sponsors: The Gori Law Firm & Motley Rice LLC, and Silver Sponsor: Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen.
ABOUT ADAO
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-related diseases, through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.
ABOUT ADAO
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-related diseases, through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.
