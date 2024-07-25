Caribbean Nations Raise the Bar: Unified Investment Threshold for Citizenship by Investment
These updates mark a significant step towards ensuring the sustainability and global competitiveness of Caribbean CBI programs”DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean nations of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St Kitts and Nevis have agreed to standardize their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs to a $200,000 minimum investment, effective June 30, 2024. This change aims to enhance transparency and align with international standards.
Key points include higher investment thresholds, enhanced cooperation, and stricter marketing regulations. These changes address international concerns and aim to maintain the integrity of Caribbean CBI programs.
PrivacyHarbor.Pro assists clients with obtaining second citizenships, including navigating the updated Caribbean CBI programs. Our team provides expert guidance and personalized support to ensure a smooth application process. Visit privacyharbor.pro for more information.
