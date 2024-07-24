The Laconic Releases Its Most Ambitious & Adventurous Album To-Date – Ascension Arrives 09/06/24

The artist's fourth album leverages upcoming and legendary musicians to create instrumental progressive rock that is evocative, emotional, and epic AF.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The musical mind of Marc Pelath always works continuously around the clock. While he has released several extraordinary records, like Time and Tide at the start of 2024 and his critically acclaimed album Amor Fati the year before, in addition to two fantastic installments of his Derivatives EP series along the way – on a technical level, the process of writing/recording The Laconic ’s upcoming record Ascension pre-dated them all. What originally began in January of 2023 as the ‘spiritual companion’ to Amor Fati grew exponentially in both its adventurous zeal & ambitious design, expanding into a genuinely global project that spanned over seven countries, and included the talents of sixteen musicians in its totality. Ascension is not only a reflection of the remarkable commitment it has taken to achieve such a visionary album, but a true sonic victory for Pelath, those working with him, and you, the faithful listener, as well.Officially being released September 6, 2024, Ascension will reveal the culmination of everything that Marc & his studio cohorts from around the world have been working tirelessly towards. Over the course of eight intricate & carefully composed tracks that carry The Laconic’s signature Post-Prog sound & style, Ascension is a highlight example of creativity & art forged through the power of unity. The majority of the album has been inspired by Meditations – the personal journal of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. The intensely philosophical content and historical figure has always played important roles in Marc’s life, from the nickname that his father gave him as a young child, straight through to reconciling his time as an adult coming to grips with a neurological condition. The teachings of Marcus Aurelius have inspired Pelath in imperative ways throughout his days on earth, and with the contemplative, thought-provoking arrangements and compositions of Ascension, his aim has been to pass on what he has learned, to you.By assembling a team of experts from around the world, including artists located in England, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Austria, Italy, and the USA, where Marc is personally based out of – The Laconic’s new album contains an incredible level of character & charisma infused into every single note that’s played. With Marc at the helm of a true labor of love, Ascension was crafted with impeccable attention paid to the finest details and the perfect team of players to bring the vision to its full fruition. From writing the original sheet music for each song, to listening to the results that came back online, to many late-night Zoom meetings filled with objective critiques, to ensuring that the final mixes turned out exactly as they had sounded in his head all along, Pelath left no stone unturned in making Ascension. A true testament to the collaborative efforts shared amongst his worldly team of studio aces and musical all-stars, the full lineup of eight songs speak volumes on behalf of what can be accomplished through commitment and perseverance. With their combined experience & skills creating a radiant palette of colorful sound that boldly reflects the imagination, heart, and emotion in each composition that Marc has written, there is no doubt whatsoever that Ascension reveals the most insightful & entertaining music from The Laconic to-date. Circle the date – September 6th, 2024 – Ascension gets its highly-anticipated release on every major music platform online, and is guaranteed to thrill, charm & captivate everyone who listens.

Throw Open the Windows of Your Soul