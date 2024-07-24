National School of Government and University of Johannesburg co-host a seminal conference to reflect on state of South Africa 30 years into its democracy, 25 to 26 Jul

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the National School of Government (NSG) will co-host a seminal conference this month to reflect on the state of South Africa 30 years into its democracy under the theme ‘Three Decades of Democracy in South Africa: Towards Social, Economic and Global Transformation’.

This event is organised in association with The Presidency, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA).

The conference will feature key panelists from the public service, academia, and civil society, fostering a national discourse through research and dynamic social dialogue. It aims to assess the country's democratic achievements and ongoing challenges, encouraging an inclusive discussion on the future trajectory of South Africa.

Significant strides have been made in dismantling the legacy of apartheid and establishing a participatory democratic system.

However, the country continues to grapple with challenges such as declining voter participation, inequality, widespread poverty, high unemployment, water insecurity, an energy crisis, corruption, and the mounting threat of climate change. Addressing these complex issues demands a concerted effort from all sectors of society – government, civil society, and business.

Attendees will be encouraged to consider the interconnectedness of social, political, cultural, and economic dimensions that shape the lived experiences of individuals in our diverse society.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on the second day of the conference.

Professor Kamilla Naidoo from the Faculty of Humanities at UJ emphasizes the importance of this conference: “This conference represents a critical opportunity to reflect on South Africa’s journey over the past three decades. While the introduction of free tertiary education in South Africa through various initiatives such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) marks a bold stride towards equity and opportunity, the conference will also address broader issues such as inequality, unemployment, and climate change. By examining these interconnected challenges, we aim to foster a dialogue that will contribute to the refinement of existing policies and the creation of new strategies for a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

Prof Busani Ngcaweni, the Principal of the National School of Government said that as the country commemorated three decades of democracy, it was an opportune time to reflect on the path travelled, acknowledge the hurdles that lied ahead, and reaffirm the collective commitment to building a nation that embodies the core values of equality, justice, and shared prosperity.

He pointed out: “Thirty years is an important milestone in the life of any living being, institution, or democracy. Looking at South Africa and its democracy using the metaphor of a child that grows from zero to thirty years we will be able explain the best and challenges of what the country has gone through as anyone who grows up between the age of zero to thirty.”

The details are as follows:

Date: 25 and 26 July 2024

Time: 08h00 to 17h00 (both days).

Venue: Arts and Culture Centre, University of Johannesburg Auckland Park, Kingsway Campus.

Format: Physical attendance and live streaming will be available.

Note: Members of the media are invited to attend both days of the conference. Join us in this critical reflection on South Africa’s path to democracy.

Due to limited space, RSVPs are necessary. Kindly RSVP to either Masego Panyane at 084 067 7528 or 082 052 7800 and Dikeledi Mokgokolo 082 888 2355 by midday on 24 July 2024.

Media enquiries:

National School of Government

Dikeledi Mokgokolo at 082 888 2355 and email Dikeledi.Mokgokolo@thensg.gov.za

Twitter: @ThensgZA Facebook: The National School of Government

University of Johannesburg

Ms Masego Panyane at 084 067 7528 and email Masegop@uj.ac.za

Twitter: @go2uj

Facebook: University of Johannesburg