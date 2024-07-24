Minister Dion George welcomes Climate Change Bill Assent into Law by President Ramaphosa

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, welcomes the climate change bill assent into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The President’s signing of the climate change bill into law marks a significant milestone in our nation's commitment to addressing climate change. The Act sets out a national climate change response, including mitigation and adaptation actions, which also constitutes South Africa’s fair contribution to the global climate change response,” said Minister Dr George.

“This legislation provides a comprehensive framework for climate action across all our society and economy. We are now poised to move forward with its implementation,” added Dr Dion George.

The law also sets out to enhance South Africa’s ability and capacity over time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build climate resilience, while reducing the risk of job losses, and promoting opportunities for new job opportunities in the emerging green economy. The Act will also strengthen coordination between national sector departments and provide policy setting and decision-making to enable South Africa to meet the commitments in Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

“Through the Act, we aim to show leadership, and we look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders, to ensure its equitable and ambitious implementation,” the Minister added.

Some of the key provisions of the Act include:

Mitigation: Establishing a national greenhouse gas (GHG) emission trajectory, requiring several Ministers to develop and implement measures to address climate change through sectoral emission targets, and mandating major emitting companies to comply with mandatory carbon budgets.

Adaptation: Involving cooperation with provincial and local governments and communities to address climate adaptation challenges.

The Act, in addition to establishing new processes and institutional arrangements, formalises and integrates existing measures to address both mitigation and adaptation. It also provides a “coordinated and integrated response by the economy and society to climate change and its impacts in accordance with the principles of cooperative governance,” in line with South Africa’s 2011 National Climate Change Response Policy.

Minister George also commended the role played by all South Africans in the formulation of the Act. “As we implement the Act, we welcome the active engagement of citizens, workers and businesses, to move to low-emissions and climate resilient development,” he said.

