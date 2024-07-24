Presidential Climate Commission welcomes the signing of Climate Change Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa into law

A new era in coordinated climate action dawns as President Ramaphosa Assents the Climate Change Bill

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) has welcomed the signing of the Climate Change Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa into law, today 23 July 2024

The Climate Change Act sets out the legal mandate for countrywide climate change response, to enable the alignment of South Africa’s climate change response policy and actions, including mitigation and adaptation actions, which also constitutes our country fair contribution to the global climate change response.

While a few state departments and other government agencies have just transition outcomes explicitly outlined in their annual performance plans, the Act, now clearly instructs every organ of state to review and if necessary, revise, amend, coordinate and harmonise their policies and measures, programmes and decisions in order to ensure that the risks of climate change impacts and associated vulnerabilities are taken into consideration.

The Climate Change Act is South Africa’s first comprehensive legislation to encourage the development of an effective climate change response and states as its purpose “To enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for South Africa in the context of sustainable development”.

“Undoubtedly, any successful climate action effort will require alignment of major social-economic, environmental and governance policies. We are entering a new phase of climate action and we believe the Climate Change Act, will foster institutional coherence and enhance climate change adaptation governance across the national, provincial and local layers of government “said Dr Crispian Olver, PCC Commissioner and Executive Director.

“As we raise the curtain on the 7th administration of the Democratic Government of National Unity, we welcome this groundbreaking legalisation which not only clearly sets out the functions of the Presidential Climate Commission but outlines the role of provinces and municipalities will play in mitigation efforts, to ensure the realisation of the vision for effective climate change response and just transition to a climate-resilient and low-carbon economy and society,” said Olver.

The Commission will contribute to strengthen its relations with government, particularly the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) as well as the National Treasury in giving life to the Act and ensure that a smooth evolution to a public entity and strengthens the work of the commission and improves its partnership with stakeholders and other role-players.

