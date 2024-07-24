Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses conference on Three Decades of Democracy in South Africa, 26 Jul

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 26 July 2024, deliver a keynote address on the second day of the conference co-hosted by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the National School of Government (NSG), to reflect on the state of South Africa 30 years into its democracy.

Held under the theme ‘Three Decades of Democracy in South Africa: Towards Social, Economic and Global Transformation’, the seminal gathering is organised in association with the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA).

It will feature key panelists from the public service, academia and civil society, fostering a national discourse through research and dynamic social dialogue. The conference aims to assess the country's democratic achievements and ongoing challenges, encouraging an inclusive discussion on the future trajectory of South Africa.

While significant strides have been made in dismantling the legacy of apartheid and establishing a participatory democratic system in South Africa, the country continues to grapple with challenges such as declining voter participation, inequality, widespread poverty, high unemployment, water insecurity, an energy crisis, corruption, and the mounting threat of climate change.

Addressing these complex issues demands a concerted effort from all sectors of society – government, civil society, and business – and Deputy President Mashatile has been tasked, amongst others, with fostering social cohesion and supporting nation-building initiatives across the length and breadth of South Africa.

In this regard, the Deputy President has said the conference “provides us with an opportunity to reflect on our achievements as well as the challenges we have surmounted, and those that await us as we embark on our journey to the country of our dreams.”

Details of the conference are as follows:

Date: 25 and 26 July 2024 (Deputy President to address on Day 2)

Time: 10h00 (Media arrival is from 08h00)

Venue: Arts and Culture Centre, University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park

Format: Physical attendance and live streaming will be available.

