Global Company Cailabs appoints Jim Hooper as Senior Vice President of business development of Cailabs

Jim has a long track record of winning new satellite programs and rapidly growing companies in the space, aerospace and defense sectors, bringing considerable experience to Cailabs”WASHINGTON DC, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global company Cailabs (www.cailabs.com) announces the appointment of Jim Hooper as Senior Vice President of Cailabs US Inc. Hooper brings extensive experience deploying advanced technologies into the Satellite market, developing and capturing new programs, and leading sustained and profitable business growth.
Cailabs, a world leader in laser communications, has expanded rapidly over the past year. As one of the few companies that offers turnkey optical ground stations with a unique capacity to compensate for atmospheric turbulence – enabling high-capacity laser communications, even through the atmosphere – the company has responded to rising demands from the commercial, US defense, and government sectors, for which laser technology is a high priority.
With the appointment of Hooper, Cailabs will strengthen its position in the satellite sector. Hooper most recently worked as an executive at SES, a global satellite owner-operator with nearly 70 satellites in two different orbits and a worldwide ground infrastructure. At SES Space & Defense, Hooper managed the capture and expansion of major satellite communications and network programs in the satellite market, and led the deployment of new satellite systems and technologies such as hosted payload, space data relay and sensor-as-a-service, as well as national security space programs.
Prior to joining SES, Mr. Hooper was a Vice President and Division Manager at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). In this role, he managed an operating division delivering electronic warfare, information operations, counter-IED, and intelligence support for DoD and other Agency requirements. Mr. Hooper’s division grew from 90 staff members to over 240 full-time members during his tenure.
Mr. Hooper’s earlier career includes service in a U.S. Army light infantry company, assignment at the American Embassy Seoul, and work at Teledyne Brown Engineering supporting U.S. Army space and missile defense programs.
Hooper said:
“Since it was officially founded in 2013, Cailabs has established a reputation for developing groundbreaking technological solutions in laser and optical communications. These innovations are transforming the high data rate communications industry with the use of laser communications, ensuring reliable, faster, more secure, and efficient data transmission. Now, Cailabs is well- positioned to transition these technologies and field advanced, next-generation solutions for satellite missions.
“I’m excited to join a company that is not only highly entrepreneurial and which has established a reputation for technological excellence over the past decade, but also one that has the proven ability to deliver effective products and solutions. At a time of rising requirements for highly capable and secure communications solutions and accelerating technological change, I look forward to leading business growth efforts at Cailabs.
“It’s a very exciting time to be at Cailabs.”
Jean-François Morizur, co-founder and CEO of Cailabs, said he was delighted to have Jim on board. “Jim has a long track record of winning new satellite programs and rapidly growing companies in the space, aerospace and defense sectors, bringing considerable experience and a proven track record of success to Cailabs,” he said.
“We see him as an important part of our continued growth globally and our ability to meet the rising demand for laser and optical communications solutions like ours. Cailabs continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with laser light, and that is having massive implications for a range of industries.”
Founded in 2013, Cailabs is a global company that combines outstanding engineering and expertise in laser light to design, manufacture and sell innovative optical solutions for defense, space, telecoms, and laser machining industries. Cailabs manufactures turnkey optical ground stations, integrating its atmospheric turbulence compensation technology. That makes it one of the first companies to exploit the very high throughput rates enabled by optics in a ground station on an industrial scale.
It currently has more than 100 employees, including 32 PhD graduates, and owns 26 patent families. By combining its mastery of the science of light with outstanding engineering, Cailabs is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, accelerating progress and paving the way for a brighter future. For more information visit: www.cailabs.com
