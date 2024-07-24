Benevis’ Porter Dental & Braces Selected for the Dental Assisting National Board’s Great Practice for Dental Assistants to Work Award

Baltimore, MD-Based Dental Home Exemplifies the Organization’s Commitment to Offering a Vibrant Culture and a Safe and Supportive Work Environment

Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, today announced that the company’s Porter Dental & Braces dental home has earned a Great Practice for Dental Assistants to Work award from the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). The Baltimore, MD, location was recognized for cultivating a supportive and fulfilling environment for the Dental Assistants that work there.

Dental Assistants are essential to dental practices and the patients they serve. Research shows that dental practices and clinics that value these employees by offering competitive wages, benefits, work/life balance, and a positive team culture reap many rewards, including reduced turnover, increased productivity, and higher patient retention. The DANB Great Practice for Dental Assistants to Work award celebrates the dental practices and clinics where Dental Assistants love to work—like Porter Dental & Braces.

“The Porter Dental & Braces team is thrilled to be recognized as a Great Practice for Dental Assistants to Work by the Dental Assisting National Board,” said Breanna Wallace, Dental Assistant at Porter Dental & Braces. “It’s a very special dental home with a focus on fostering camaraderie and a positive team dynamic by celebrating team achievements, participating in volunteer opportunities like Sharing Smiles Day (a day of free dental care to uninsured or underinsured patients), engaging in team-building activities, promoting open communication and collaboration, aligning team members with shared goals and vision, and maintaining supportive leadership. These efforts create a cohesive, motivated, and positive work environment where every member of our team feels connected and valued.”

With this accolade, Porter Dental & Braces is celebrated for its collaborative team culture, commitment to professional development, competitive compensation, mission-driven focus, dedication to serving underserved communities and patients covered under Medicaid, and emphasis on work-life balance. Dental Assistants at Benevis and Porter Dental are empowered to grow professionally while making a significant impact on the lives of their patients giving them a sense of purpose and fulfillment, knowing that their work directly contributes to improving the oral health and overall well-being of those in need.

“At Benevis, our Dental Assistants are so essential to our ability to transform the smiles of the thousands of patients we see at locations like Baltimore’s Porter Dental & Braces,” said Bryan Carey, Benevis CEO. “We are so proud of the tireless work that these team members put in every day. In recognition of their efforts and appreciation of their dedication to their patients, we strive to create a positive and nurturing working environment where they always feel appreciated. It is an honor to receive the Dental Assisting National Board’s Great Practice for Dental Assistants to Work Award, which is a testament to our collective efforts to make all of our dental homes safe and supportive places to go to work.”

As an organization, Benevis is committed to supporting Dental Assistants through ongoing education and opportunities for growth and advancement. In 2023 the company implemented a new Dental Assistant Onboarding and Training program designed to put its next generation of team members on the best path to success. Through standardized, professional training and development, the Onboarding and Training program serves as a comprehensive introduction to Benevis operations with emphasis on Dental Assistants’ education during the first 60 days on the job. Benevis has also created additional job classifications that recognize and compensate for the increased skills and capabilities Dental Assistants accomplish during their tenure with the company.

For Dental Assistants and dental professionals interested in joining the Benevis team at one of the company’s more than 100 locally branded locations in 13 states and the District of Columbia, visit https://careers.benevis.com/careers for more information.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

