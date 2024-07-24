Playworld Introduces PlayHills Collection of Adaptable Climbing ‘Trails’

PlayHills components encourage adventure as standalone system or as part of other Playworld structures

LEWISBURG, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playworld®, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer, today announced the introduction of PlayHills™, an innovative take on traditional hill play that dares kids to conquer new climbs and sharpen their senses. The collection, which includes five distinct hill components, is a high-capacity, standalone modular system that also enhances existing Playworld structures.



“Adventurous children are drawn to the challenge of climbing and descending hills, which provided perfect inspiration for the creation of our PlayHills collection,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld. “With unique climbing features accompanied by technologically advanced and visually vibrant turf, each PlayHills component is widely adaptable and versatile. We cannot wait to see today’s young climbers begin their ascent.”

The PlayHills collection is a perfect addition to any commercial playground, though it stands out as a way to bring hill play into urban areas that only offer flat terrain. The collection is comprised of five climbing trails that challenge kids in different ways:

Alpine Trail

Designed to challenge strength and coordination, Alpine Trail presents kids with three different climbing paths to conquer: ropes, handholds, and molded rubber tri-mounds. Climbing ropes are also located beneath the hill, allowing children to climb and socialize at the ground level.

Agility Trail

Featuring a wide, grid-patterned net, Agility Trail helps kids develop their coordination, strength, and creativity as they navigate their way to the top of this hill. Climbing ropes are also located beneath the hill, providing ground-level climbing and social opportunities.

Rail Trail

The three steel rails of Rail Trail support young adventurers as they climb, developing their strength and coordination as well as their vestibular system. Climbing ropes are also located beneath the hill to provide ground-level climbing and social play.

Ridge Trail

Kids can climb to the top of Ridge Trail using angular grips or colorful tri-mounds, developing their strength and coordination along the way. Climbing opportunities are also available at the ground-level, as the underside of the hill features the same angular grips located on the surface.

Tempo Trail

The challenge of climbing meets the fun of sensory activities with Tempo Trail. Hand and footholds are located across the hill along with sensory drums and an auditory sphere. Beneath the hill, an auditory sphere and flextread hammock provide additional opportunities for social and sensory play at the ground level.

PlayHills works as a standalone system by attaching seamlessly to Playworld’s new Duo Hub or Tri Hub components, each of which offers kids the opportunity to climb and socialize with friends on the top and at the ground level. Duo Hub and Tri Hub are compatible with Playworld’s 8’ (2,44m), extra-wide, distinctive slide, the Mighty Descent. PlayHills can also be connected to Playworld’s Challengers®, Playmakers®, and RopeScapes™ playground layouts to create a fun-filled landmark in any community.

The synthetic turf on PlayHills is exclusively rated for playground surfaces. It is also antimicrobial and antistatic, a key play protection element as static can cause serious problems for children with hearing aids and other electronic devices.

“As with all our products, PlayHills offers the perfect mix of daring and safety, which our entire Playworld team understands is crucial to child development,” said Sheedy. “Innovation infused with those two elements is our forever focus.”

For more information on PlayHills, visit Playworld.com/PlayHills.

About Playworld®

Playworld exists to unite communities through innovative and authentic play, creating equal play opportunities for all. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Playworld dedicates itself to craftsmanship, innovation and inclusive design, instilling optimism that unites communities on common ground - the playground. To learn more, visit Playworld.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c618583b-d0c0-4337-b955-af012813620e

Media Contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Playworld jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770