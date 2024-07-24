OnEquity Appoints Industry Professional Angelo Themistokli as Chief Commercial Officer

OnEquity proudly announces the appointment of Angelo Themistokli as Chief Commercial Office

Victoria, Seychelles, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity proudly announces the appointment of Angelo Themistokli as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), bringing extensive experience and a proven track record in the fintech and forex sectors. With a career marked by transformative leadership and strategic foresight, Angelo Themistokli is set to elevate OnEquity’s market position and drive forward its commitment to innovation and quality.

“I am happy to join OnEquity as Chief Commercial Officer,” said Mr. Themistokli. “The company has a tremendous amount of potential, and I am confident that my experience and leadership skills will be instrumental in helping OnEquity achieve its ambitious growth plans.”

A Decade of Experience in Sales and Business Development

Angelo joins OnEquity with nearly a decade of dedicated service in fintech, specializing in forex markets. His deep understanding of industry dynamics and his history of delivering innovative solutions make him ideally suited to lead OnEquity’s commercial strategy into a new era of growth and client satisfaction.

“I have always been passionate about helping businesses grow, ”Mr. Themistokli said. “I have had the opportunity to work with a variety of companies, from startups to established brokers. I understand the challenges and opportunities that companies face in today's competitive market.”

A Commitment to Leading and Pioneering New Avenues

His strategic vision and commitment to excellence will play a crucial role in shaping OnEquity’s commercial strategy and driving the company’s competitive advantage.

Mr. Themistokli articulated, "We are deeply committed to leading with progressive strategies and pioneering new avenues within the fintech sector. Joining forces with the talented team at OnEquity, I am eager to shape and execute a strategic vision that propels our growth path through pioneering strategies and client-focused solutions. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration will drive us towards new heights in the financial industry. I am thrilled to contribute to OnEquity's vision and the ongoing success of our partners.”

About OnEquity

OnEquity is a leading Forex and CFDs broker offering a wide range of financial products, including Forex, Commodities, Energies, Indices, and Stock CFDs. With leverage options up to 1:1000, OnEquity provides flexible trading opportunities. Traders benefit from competitive conditions such as zero commissions on Plus accounts and no deposit or withdrawal fees. Variable spreads, starting as low as 0.0 pips on the EUR/USD, further enhance trading value.

The trading infrastructure at OnEquity is robust, hosted under Equinix data centers for optimal performance and reliability. OnEquity supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, alongside a PAMM service for managed accounts.

OnEquity prioritizes trader education and satisfaction, offering comprehensive market insights, news analysis, and educational resources. Regulated in multiple jurisdictions with segregated client funds, OnEquity ensures high safety standards for traders' peace of mind.

OnEquity

Mahé, Seychelles

Email: support@onequity.com

Risk Warning: Products are leveraged and carry a high level of risk, which can result in the loss of your entire capital. Such products may not be suitable for all investors. It is crucial to fully understand the risks involved.


