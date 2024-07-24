Maris-Tech Unveils "Diamond" System - A Revolutionary Defense 360° 3D Situational Awareness Solution for Armored Fighting Vehicles

Rehovot, Israel, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) based edge computing and video solutions, proudly announced today the launch of the Uranus-based Diamond System, an innovative 360° 3D situational awareness solution specifically designed for Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs). This advanced product aims to set a high standard in defense technology and operational excellence, looking to redefine the next generation of situational awareness edge computing solutions, and bring unparalleled performance and operational efficiency to the defense sector.

The Diamond System leverages advanced AI technologies to provide comprehensive 360° 3D situational awareness and early threat detection capabilities. It integrates high definition (HD) day and night (Infra-red or thermal) cameras, ultra-high-definition displays, and flexible camera interfaces, ensuring full surround and 3D coverage. This solution is engineered to address the challenges of urban and open terrain combat, enhancing crew protection and operational effectiveness.

“We believe that the launch of the Diamond System represents a major advancement in situational awareness and crew safety for armored vehicles,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “With our cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough performance, we are introducing what we believe is the most advanced solution on the market for AFV security and 3D situational awareness.”

The Diamond System will be available for purchase beginning October 2024.

For more information and to request a demo please contact us at sales@maris-tech.com.

Additional details available at https://www.maris-tech.com/diamond/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT1sL5EB8wg , the content of which is not a part of the press release.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

